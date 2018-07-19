Peanut Butter Bon-Bons
These bon-bons are like little crispy chocolate candy bars. Add a little bit of paraffin to your chocolate to make it shinier if you wish.
My kids make sure that I make these every year for Christmas, however, my measurements are slightly different. I only use 1/2 cup butter, 4 cups powdered sugar and I use about 4 1/2 cups rice krispies. It's good with either creamy or crunchy pb. The mixture should be moist enough that it holds together when you shape them into balls. If it seems a bit dry you can melt a little additional peanut butter and add till it's right. After rolling into balls I place them on a wax paper lined cookie sheets to chill. I melt 1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1 bag of butterscotch chips in separate double boilers and do half in each. Then it's back on to the wax paper and into the fridge for about an hour. Once they are chilled, you can remove them from the cookie sheets to tupperware for storage in the fridge. They are very sweet and rich but my kids just absolutely love them.Read More
These taste pretty great. That being said, I made the biggest mess ever making them & I used 10 squares of chocolate & still had nowhere near enough to cover them all. That was ok though, because they are honestly very rich when completely covered w/chocolate & I personally found them just as tasty if not more so without it. A plus was that my 3-yr-old could help by sticking the toothpicks for me.Read More
I have this exact recipe. I make it every year for Christmas (it's tradition in my family). My family calls them Buck Eye cookies, even though they are completely covered with chocolate and have rice crispies in them where as many buckeye recipes do not. Try this, you will love the crunch the rice crispies give and you can modify this recipe for more peanut butter or less sugar or whatever your desire is.
Kind of like eating a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, but better! The crisped rice adds a good change of texture from the pb & powdered sugar. Kids love it because of the hands on action.
this is the best recipe for teenagers and kids. Im 14 and i can make these. super easy and very tasty.
I cut this recipe to 33 servings, 100 seemed like i could get addicted! Pretty yummy, however it was a HUGE mess - pb everywhere.. splattered with chocolate. Also, not enough chocolate listed to cover balls.
I found this recipe easy to follow but my first attempt didn't turn out. My 2nd however was much better. I changed a few things my second go around. 1st i didn't even bother measuring the peanut butter i just used 1 small jar to a stick and a half of butter. Melt slowly or you will burn it. 4 cups of sugar is alot i only used about 2 cups and i cut the rice crispies down to to about 2 1/2 cups. All in all tasted amazing.
Very good. A little messy to make. I also had trouble with not enough chocolate as the recipe says. I used about a cup more of semi-sweet chocolate chips
Delicious and easy! I made mine a bit big though...it didn't seem that way until after dipping them in the chocolate.
I prefer these without the rice krispies. They taste more like a Reese's peanut butter cup. Mmmm.... I make these every Christmas, and they're always the first to go.
To make this fast and simple I pressed the mixture onto a cookie sheet and spread the melted chocolate over it while it was still warm. Start to finish was about 15 minutes with very little mess. I also recommend a little vanilla in the peanut butter mixture.
I LOVE this recipe it is sooo easy and sooo good im only 14 and i dont cook very well but i make this for every event and its always a favorite. It makes about 70 instead of 100 and its hard to measure peanut butter but over all i recamend it!!Also try the chocolate rice crispies!
They are delicious I love them but I found them very difficult to make I would cut about 1/2 cup of sugar out of the recipe and make sure you form the balls while it is still warm or you will have some difficulties. other than that they were great
a little rich
I'm not a fan of these but I made them for my husband becaue he *loves* them. There was definately not enough chocolate for them so had to get some more and it takes a bit longer than the time suggests. I put them in the freezer to get them to harden a bit quicker before rolling them in the chocolate. Kind of messy but will probably make again around holiday times!
I make these every year for Christmas the idea is the same but the measurements are a little different, 1 stick of butter, 1 lb of powdered sugar, 2 cups of peanut butter, honey roasted is what I use & 3 cups of rice krispies, roll into balls of logs & dip in melted chocolate bark. Very tasty...
This is always a hit! Quick tip. Add the Confectionary sugar and Rice Krispies to your pot on the stove while it is hot. Stir to blend, don't worry if it doesn’t look very blended at first it will darken when the oils soak up. Turn the heat off and remove from heat for a bit and try and start working with it quickly, be careful not to burn yourself. Using this method keeps product warm longer and eliminates extra dirty bowl.
These came out pretty good. I have been picking at them for the last few days and think I will make them again at a later time. It helps to put them in the fridge afterwards because they seem better once the chocolate has solidified more. I also found it to take a fair bit longer than the suggested time above because rolling the peanut butter balls isn't very quick.
To make uniform bon-bons press the peanut rice-krispie into small ice cube trays with silicone bottoms. The bon-bons will pop out nicely after a short refrigeration. If you 1/2 the recipe the amount is a lot more managable to work with.
Made these in home ec class about 30 years ago. I am so glad I found this recipe again because they are sooo good!
made them for christmas party....quest loved them..I personaly thougnt they were too sweet..can only eat one...but then I don't have much of a sweet tooth.
I make this recipe year round.Instead of using 6 oz squares i use chocolate chips 2 bags is usually plenty alo try butterscotch chips or white chocolate.
I've been making these for years, I use a bag of semisweet chocolate morsels and maybe a tablespoon or more of crisco, this makes it a little easier to dip the balls.
This was good but a little too sweet. There also wasnt enough chocolate to cover all of them. Thanks! Real easy to make and pretty good so its worth it if you get extra chocolate...
GReat recipe but needs more chocolate to cover all the bon bons that are made.
Good, but not as good as my mom's! I think all the powdered sugar made it too dry.
Too sweet and not enough crunch.
These taste terrific, but were somewhat disappointing. There are a few problems with the recipe. 1. I had to use 16 ounces semi-sweet chocolate (more than double!) to cover all the balls, and they weren't even covered all the way. 2. I couldn't dip them in the chocolate as the recipe states; I had to drizzle the chocolate over the balls, covering the sides, but not the bottom. When I tried to dip the balls, they fell apart in the chocolate. 3. The peanut butter/rice crispy balls had to chill for at least an hour to get hard enough to work with, then after covering them with chocolate, there is more chilling time, so I don't know where the "30 minute" ready-time is coming from. They came out tasting really yummy, but if I hadn't had extra chocolate, and extra time, it would have been a disaster. Plus, I'm not even sure if they can qualify as "bon bons" if they're not completely covered, and it sure changes the look of them. I followed the recipe exactly, using smooth peanut butter, real butter, and all other ingredients.
Delish!!!!!!
Taste great, but a little messy to make.
So delicious, thaey dont last 2 days! Oh my goodness, make these!
Love it, I make them every year for Christmas. Double the batch and add an extra 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1/4 cup butter, makes them much easier to scoop! makes 155 1inch balls I roll them in chocolate almond bark when making them in large quantities and it cuts down on the cost.
There was way too much sugar. I couldn't even make them into balls to put the chocolate on. Sooo disappointed.
I lost my bon bons recipe & this was excellent. Doubled the recipe and it was perfect. We are loving them! We did use chocolate chips instead of squares as it is cheaper & mixed in 2 tbsp. of shortening to keep the chocolate smooth. A lot more chocolate was required than the recipe called for.
These are very rich but really good! I ended up using less confectioners sugar and needed more chocolate than the recipe specified. I would definitely make these again and I thought they were tasty!
These were excellent and yielded a lot of Bon-bons!
