Peanut Butter Bon-Bons

These bon-bons are like little crispy chocolate candy bars. Add a little bit of paraffin to your chocolate to make it shinier if you wish.

Recipe by M McRae

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, melt together the peanut butter and butter, stirring occasionally until warm and smooth. In a large bowl, stir together the confectioners' sugar and rice cereal; pour the peanut butter mixture over the cereal mixture and use your hands to blend well. Roll tablespoonfuls of the mixture into balls and chill.

  • In the microwave or in a metal bowl over a pan of simmering water, melt chocolate chips, stirring frequently until smooth. Dip the peanut butter balls into the chocolate using a toothpick. Place onto waxed paper to set.

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 40mg. Full Nutrition
