Peanut Butter Bon-Bons

My kids make sure that I make these every year for Christmas, however, my measurements are slightly different. I only use 1/2 cup butter, 4 cups powdered sugar and I use about 4 1/2 cups rice krispies. It's good with either creamy or crunchy pb. The mixture should be moist enough that it holds together when you shape them into balls. If it seems a bit dry you can melt a little additional peanut butter and add till it's right. After rolling into balls I place them on a wax paper lined cookie sheets to chill. I melt 1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1 bag of butterscotch chips in separate double boilers and do half in each. Then it's back on to the wax paper and into the fridge for about an hour. Once they are chilled, you can remove them from the cookie sheets to tupperware for storage in the fridge. They are very sweet and rich but my kids just absolutely love them.

