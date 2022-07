Peanut Butter Bon-Bons

These taste terrific, but were somewhat disappointing. There are a few problems with the recipe. 1. I had to use 16 ounces semi-sweet chocolate (more than double!) to cover all the balls, and they weren't even covered all the way. 2. I couldn't dip them in the chocolate as the recipe states; I had to drizzle the chocolate over the balls, covering the sides, but not the bottom. When I tried to dip the balls, they fell apart in the chocolate. 3. The peanut butter/rice crispy balls had to chill for at least an hour to get hard enough to work with, then after covering them with chocolate, there is more chilling time, so I don't know where the "30 minute" ready-time is coming from. They came out tasting really yummy, but if I hadn't had extra chocolate, and extra time, it would have been a disaster. Plus, I'm not even sure if they can qualify as "bon bons" if they're not completely covered, and it sure changes the look of them. I followed the recipe exactly, using smooth peanut butter, real butter, and all other ingredients.