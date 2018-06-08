Turkey Bolognese with Penne

This turned out great! I had some ground turkey that needed used and made two different recipes off this site. This one was by far the better of the two. I liked that this used tomato sauce and juice instead of canned diced tomatoes and the flavor was just overall better.
This turned out great! I had some ground turkey that needed used and made two different recipes off this site. This one was by far the better of the two. I liked that this used tomato sauce and juice instead of canned diced tomatoes and the flavor was just overall better.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.