Turkey Bolognese with Penne

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This ground turkey Bolognese with penne pasta is a very surprising and hearty meal. This recipe is packed with flavor.

By TCmofo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add ground turkey and cook until well browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add carrots, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard grease, if necessary. Add white wine; cook and stir until almost completely evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce, tomato juice, and parsley. Reduce heat and simmer until sauce reaches a thick consistency, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and return to the pot. Add the sauce and Parmesan cheese; mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute ground chicken or beef for ground turkey.

If you do not have tomato juice on hand, pour 1/2 cup water into tomato sauce can/jar, shake or swirl, and you've got your tomato juice!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 677.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022