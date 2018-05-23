Dairy-Free Keto and Vegan Chocolate Fat Bombs

Tired of the usual fat bombs? Try these tasty dairy-free and vegan chocolate fat bombs for a quick and easy energy boost.

By Fioa

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 fat bombs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend coconut oil, almond butter, and cocoa powder in a food processor until creamy, about 2 minutes. Fill mini muffin cups with the mixture and chill in the refrigerator until set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 12g; sodium 35.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Daisy13
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2020
Melts in your mouth. I didnt use a blender, just melted coconut oil and whisked it all in a bowl.I only had natural skippy at the time so it has added sugar . This has helped me get my fats in and helped with my chocolate craving. I can no longer use butter since I have to go dairy free for my nursed baby son who has Cows milk protien allergy . Thank you for the recipe! Read More
Reviews:
Daisy13
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2020
Melts in your mouth. I didnt use a blender, just melted coconut oil and whisked it all in a bowl.I only had natural skippy at the time so it has added sugar . This has helped me get my fats in and helped with my chocolate craving. I can no longer use butter since I have to go dairy free for my nursed baby son who has Cows milk protien allergy . Thank you for the recipe!
Kimberly Hildebrant
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2019
Great simple recipe. I had to substitute peanut butter for almond butter because I didn t have almond butter. I love that it is quick and easy. I sprinkled monk fruit sweetener on top for a little sweetness. Will definitely make again! Read More
charquesa
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2020
I purchased a silicone candy tray from Michael's and made these delights yesterday. (see in photos) Slight modification: Added Splenda Naturals (stevia/erythritol blend) and Pink Himalayan Pink salt on top of each. Perfect treat any time of the day! Next time I will add vanilla extract. The only thing I would like to find out is what I can use other than "corn syrup" to make these shiny Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022