Dairy-Free Keto and Vegan Chocolate Fat Bombs
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 115.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.7g 3 %
carbohydrates: 3.1g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 12g 18 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
vitamin a iu: 0.1IU
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 5.9mcg 2 %
calcium: 24.5mg 3 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 37.1mg 13 %
potassium: 100.2mg 3 %
sodium: 35.7mg 1 %
calories from fat: 107.9
