Pistachio, Pink Peppercorn, and Currant Bark

This stunning chocolate bark has a festive Christmas feel, thanks to colorful red and green toppings. You can top this bark with almost anything of course, but the red and green combinations truly make it feel like Christmas! Two variations are listed below the recipe.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2/3 of the dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until chocolate is nearly melted but some chunks remain, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from microwave and stir until completely smooth. Add the remaining 1/3 of dark chocolate. Stir well until all the chocolate has melted.

  • Lay out a large sheet of parchment paper on a flat work surface. Pour melted chocolate onto parchment and spread into a thin, even layer using a spatula. Scatter pink peppercorns, pistachios, and currants quickly over chocolate before it sets.

  • Leave the chocolate to set fully, about 45 minutes. Break into randomly sized pieces and store in an airtight container.

Cook's Note:

Use a good-quality dark chocolate with at least 60% cacao for best results.

For 2 variations on chocolate barks, click on the links below.

Pistachio, Raspberry, and Coconut Bark

White Chocolate, Cranberry, and Pumpkin Seed Bark

