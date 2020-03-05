Peanut Butter Monster Cookie Dream Bars

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My friend gave me this monster cookie bar recipe. These are heavenly. We always run out wherever we take them. I bet you can't eat just one!

By yummyfood22

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
32 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir oatmeal, flour, butter, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of crumb mixture. Spread remaining mixture into a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Remove crust; leave oven on.

  • Mix sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter together in a bowl. Spread over the baked crust. Sprinkle the reserved crumb mixture and milk chocolate pieces on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 363mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2021
These were a hit with family and coworkers. I brought the leftovers to work so I wouldn't end up eating them all! The peanut butter flavor is subtle and the texture is nice and chewy, not too crumbly. These would be perfect to make ahead and freeze. Read More
KZrod
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2021
My Family Loved these bars and I will be making them again for sure. Followed the recipe exactly as is. just make sure you let them cool completely before cutting. Read More
CoreenKelley
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2020
I got everything out to make this recipe but discovered I was alittle short on peanut butter. I did have a jar of cookie butter so I added enough to make the 1/3 cup (probably alittle over a tbsp) It was delicious!!! We have already eaten half the pan. Chewy and not overwhelmingly sweet, prefect balance. Yum!! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022