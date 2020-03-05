Chewy Oatmeal Coconut Bar Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a version of a different coconut bar cookie recipe made with butter. I tried it with coconut oil instead and it came out tasting much better. It is also made with much less sugar than the original recipe.

By Carel

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 8-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt brown sugar, coconut oil, and agave nectar in a small pot over medium heat; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; add oats and flour. Pour into an 8-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate until solid, at least 20 minutes. Cut into squares; you may need to pick up the whole thing and cut it from the side.

Cook's Note:

Corn syrup can be substituted for the agave syrup, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 11.5g; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2020
6.15.20 I put a foil sling inside the baking dish, and just lifted it out to cut the bars once they chilled. The recipe doesn’t tell you to do this, but if you’re baking in a glass dish, I’d recommend allowing it to cool a little bit before putting it into the fridge. I was a little concerned the glass might break going directly from the hot oven to the cold refrigerator. These are chewy, but in a good way. Super easy to make, and they were good. Read More
