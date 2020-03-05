Cake Mix Bar Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Everybody loves cake! Fluffy and sweet. Now take a simple cake mix and jazz it up by turning them into bars. Feel free to frost the bars.

By readycooker

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine cake mix, butter, brown sugar, and eggs in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally, until well mixed. Stir in peanuts and toffee; spread into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and coconut on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack and coat with frosting. Cut into squares.

Cook's Notes:

Use any cake mix and frosting you prefer.

Almonds, cashews, or pecans can be substituted for the peanuts, if desired.

White chocolate chips can be substituted for the butterscotch chips, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 43.2mg; sodium 388.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2020
This is a good, quick bar cookie mix. They are too sweet for me though. I left off the frosting. Just the toffee bits and nuts would have been plenty for me. I mixed the chips in the batter as I figured we'd like them better that way. My husband has a big sweet tooth, so I'm sure he will love these. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022