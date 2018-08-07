Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
I made a lot. I used eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese and garlic. Half had sausage and half had bacon. My hubby absolutely loved them. Yeah! It’s a winner. Made 20 all together. I will definitely be making a stash of these again.
I made a lot. I used eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese and garlic. Half had sausage and half had bacon. My hubby absolutely loved them. Yeah! It’s a winner. Made 20 all together. I will definitely be making a stash of these again.
I made 5 of these for my husband and he really enjoyed the breakfast burritos. I used La Victoria Roasted Pepper Salsa and instead of measuring, I just spooned the amount of salsa I felt was appropriate for him. Otherwise, I felt the amount of ingredients were spot on to yield the burritos. I don't think it's possible to write how to wrap a burrito any better than the recipe author did. It does get easier after wrapping the first one, following the written directions. Overall, my husband says this is a perfect and delicious recipe as written, but also easy to adjust if you'd like to use a different meat in the burritos (e.g. sausage, ham, etc.). Excellent and I'll be making these or another variant of them in the future for him. Thanks for the recipe!
Update 2/7/2019: Okay DO NOT try to reheat these from frozen. I managed to make it work by heating it for 3 minutes, 1 minute at a time, and turning it after each minute was up. This got the insides fully warmed but made the tortilla overcooked and chewy. Much better to remove individual burrito from freezer, put in fridge, then reheat for a minute or two. The texture also isn't what I wanted, too heavy on the potatoes (using my 1.75 oz egg and potato), I would bump the egg to 2 or 3 oz and just make a lot more eggs than the recipe calls for, then 1 or .50 oz of potato. Needs some tweaking, basically. Might be a personal preference, I like lots of eggs in my burritos, however my husband prefers the potato so I'll be keeping the ratio as is for him. ORIGINAL: Overall a really great recipe! Only thing I would change is to season the eggs after they are cooked instead of before, seasoning them prior to being cooked makes the end result watery. I also whisked them for a long time to make them airy and did the chef method of constantly and briskly stirring with a spatula until they start forming, keeping them as smooth as possible, but this takes a lot of effort which I only do because my husband is picky about eggs. I also used heavy cream instead of milk, it is high in fat but I had some sitting around that needed to be used up and it is delicious in eggs. Sour cream is actually a better alternative to milk but milk is still more commonly used and in more fridges than sour cream
Hubby says Do it again ?. We are on a temporary work assignment so we are living in our 5th wheel during the week. You know the limited space in a 5th wheel. So on the weekend I made these to freeze so he could have a warm breakfast every day without cooking. Great recipe. Thank you.
The recipe is easy to follow but takes longer time then posted. They forgot about the assembly and wrapping time. And the time to let it all cool (unless serving it hot) before assembling burritos. But they turned out great and everyone was full and satisfied. I would definitely make it again.
Making these is a bit of work but once you have all the ingredients cooked, the assembly line to make them went smoothly. We went away on a group trip to the mountain cabin. Made and froze these as per recipe. They transport well in a cooler and ice packs. Put in freezer when we arrived. Fantastic idea! We just grabbed out of the freezer, microwaved for 3 minutes and we were out the door exploring. I have made a second time, using left over steak and baked potatoes. I made hash browns with onions, garlic, paprika, s&p. I rolled them up and we now have steak burritos in the home freezer! Options to serve with: sour cream, salsa, avocado, pico, or just catsup. Thanks for such a great breakfast on the go recipe!!!
I made these for a fishing trip..they are really tasty and perfect to put in the microwave before heading out on the water. We microwaved them for about 2-3 minutes, wrapped them back in tin foil and into a baggie. Ate them on the boat along with our coffee..perfect breakfast!
These burritos are fantastic! The first time I made them, I followed the recipe exactly. The second time, I used ground sausage instead of bacon. Both ways are delicious. This is a keeper in our house.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.