Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

Update 2/7/2019: Okay DO NOT try to reheat these from frozen. I managed to make it work by heating it for 3 minutes, 1 minute at a time, and turning it after each minute was up. This got the insides fully warmed but made the tortilla overcooked and chewy. Much better to remove individual burrito from freezer, put in fridge, then reheat for a minute or two. The texture also isn't what I wanted, too heavy on the potatoes (using my 1.75 oz egg and potato), I would bump the egg to 2 or 3 oz and just make a lot more eggs than the recipe calls for, then 1 or .50 oz of potato. Needs some tweaking, basically. Might be a personal preference, I like lots of eggs in my burritos, however my husband prefers the potato so I'll be keeping the ratio as is for him. ORIGINAL: Overall a really great recipe! Only thing I would change is to season the eggs after they are cooked instead of before, seasoning them prior to being cooked makes the end result watery. I also whisked them for a long time to make them airy and did the chef method of constantly and briskly stirring with a spatula until they start forming, keeping them as smooth as possible, but this takes a lot of effort which I only do because my husband is picky about eggs. I also used heavy cream instead of milk, it is high in fat but I had some sitting around that needed to be used up and it is delicious in eggs. Sour cream is actually a better alternative to milk but milk is still more commonly used and in more fridges than sour cream