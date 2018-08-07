Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!

By fabeveryday

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
24 mins
total:
54 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 burritos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels and crumble into bits. Keep skillet warm.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, and salt together in a bowl. Pour into the hot skillet. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until eggs are set, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Heat oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add frozen potatoes, garlic salt, and pepper. Fry until browned on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook until other side is browned, 4 to 5 minutes more. Let cool.

  • Cut 10 squares of aluminum foil slightly larger than the tortillas. Lay 1 tortilla on each square; evenly distribute Cheddar cheese on top. Add eggs, bacon, salsa, and potatoes to each tortilla, in that order. Tightly roll the burritos, tucking tops and bottoms in first.

  • Wrap aluminum foil tightly around each burrito, covering it completely. Place in resealable plastic bags in a single layer. Remove as much air as possible from the bags before sealing. Store in the freezer until ready to reheat.

  • Reheat by removing the aluminum foil, placing the burrito on a microwave-safe plate, and topping it with a paper towel. Heat in the microwave until evenly warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 216.5mg; sodium 1268.6mg. Full Nutrition
