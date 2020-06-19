Cherry, Chocolate, and Pistachio Zuccotto

Leftover panettone can be put to great use! Here is my recipe for cherry, chocolate, and pistachio 'zuccotto'. Using ricotta, vin santo, and candied fruits, this is sure to deliver an authentic Italian experience, and even better, there is no cooking involved!

Recipe by NazarBlue

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 31 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a large bowl with plastic wrap to make a mold.

  • Slice 1/2 inch off the top and bottom of the panettone. Cut another horizontal slice off the top. Slice remaining panettone vertically; cut each vertical slice in half.

  • Mix ricotta cheese, mascarpone cheese, pistachio nuts, candied fruit, sugar, and dark chocolate together to make the filling. Mix in cherries to create a marbled effect.

  • Lay the top panettone slice in the bottom of the mold. Sprinkle vin santo on top. Arrange vertical halves around the side of the bowl, overlapping slightly if needed. Sprinkle with more vin santo. Spoon 1/2 the ricotta mixture into the center, smoothing into corners using the back of a spoon. Lay second panettone slice on top; sprinkle with vin santo. Add remaining ricotta mixture, again smoothing down with the spoon. Cover with the bottom slice. Drizzle more vin santo and reserved cherry syrup on top.

  • Cover with plastic wrap and place a plate on top. Add bags of beans to press down on zuccotto. Refrigerate until set, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each melting, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Invert zuccotto onto a serving plate and peel off plastic wrap. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top.

Cook's Note:

I used a mix of candied orange, citron, and lime.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 214.6mg. Full Nutrition
