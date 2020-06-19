Savory Panettone

Italians love classic sweet panettone that we eat at Christmas but we also enjoy panettone salato - a savory sandwich version. This recipe tells you how to make the bread, then shows you how to slice it and fill it with tuna, olives, anchovies, mozzarella cheese, ham, or whatever you like! It is typically served as a starter at big family gatherings on December 25th.
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Substitute roast turkey for the prosciutto if desired.
It's very important for the dough to rise in a warm place, between 77 and 82 degrees F (25 and 28 degrees C). Usually the oven with the light on will do. Also, it won't expose the bread to cold drafts than can compromise the proofing.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 122.2mg; sodium 986.2mg. Full Nutrition
