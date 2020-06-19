Instant Pot® Port Cranberry Sauce

Looking to spice up your cranberry sauce this holiday? Add port to your Instant Pot® cranberry sauce for a sweet fabulous flavor.

Recipe by Fioa

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Combine cranberries, sugar, port, and salt in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove lid. Add cinnamon stick and select Saute function; cook until sauce thickens, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove and discard cinnamon stick.

  • Blend sauce with an immersion blender for a smoother consistency. Let cool; sauce will continue to thicken naturally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10.9mg. Full Nutrition
