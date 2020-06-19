Instant Pot® Port Cranberry Sauce
Looking to spice up your cranberry sauce this holiday? Add port to your Instant Pot® cranberry sauce for a sweet fabulous flavor.
It is yummy. But why would you make it in and instant pot, formerly known as a pressure cooker? In a large kettle you get to enjoy the aroma as it simmers and thickens!Read More
Awesome sauce! I was able to change the serving size from 1lb. of cranberries to a 12oz bag I bought at the store. The other ingredients adjusted automatically and, voila! I made it all according to the directions and I’m so very pleased with the results. The 12oz bag yielded two 4oz Ball jars of very beautiful cranberry sauce. I can’t wait to put it on the table Thanksgiving day!
