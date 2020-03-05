Vegan Italian Anise Christmas Cookies

Rating: 1 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Try this vegan version of these traditional Italian Christmas cookies, with a hint of anise, and made with brown sugar and almond butter.

By Fioa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Mix ground flax and water in a bowl; let sit until thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and ground anise seeds in a bowl; mix until well combined. Add flax mixture, almond butter, brown sugar, and anise extract; mix well until a soft dough forms. Shape into 2-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheets. Flatten balls lightly with your hand.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bottom is lightly golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 3.7g; sodium 45mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sara Brosier
Rating: 1 stars
03/23/2020
I hate wasting my time on recipes that are not real...this one is missing a lot of liquids in order to make into a cookie. The photo is also not at all representative of the cookie. Don't waste your time... Read More
