Gluten-Free Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Ginger, almond flour, arrowroot, and molasses combine to perfection to make these crispy and sweet gluten-free vegan gingerbread cookies, just perfect for the holidays!

By Fioa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
58 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine almond flour, arrowroot, ginger, salt, cinnamon, and baking soda in a bowl. Add melted coconut oil, brown sugar, and molasses; mix well until a soft, sticky dough is formed. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the freezer for 40 minutes.

  • Roll out dough on a work surface dusted with arrowroot to 1/4 to 1/2-inch thickness. Dip cookie cutter in arrowroot, cut out cookies, and place on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 6.7g; sodium 166.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Mnferg1007
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2019
I love this recipe! I have used it the past 2 years to make gingerbread house cut outs for our holiday gingerbread house decorating tradition. I use tapioca flour instead of arrowroot coconut sugar instead of brown sugar and end up adding a touch of water to get the dough to come together better. I roll out the dough between parchment paper instead of flour. The flavor and texture are great. You can bake them on the short end for chewy cookies or a bit longer for crunchy ones; both are delicious. The recipe doubles (triples quadruples...) nicely. Glad I came across this one!! Read More

Amy Siemiawski
Rating: 1 stars
12/21/2018
I followed this recipe EXACTLY and the measurements are way off. There is not enough liquid in this recipe as written to even form a dough. I had to add a lot more molasses and some applesauce just to form a dough. The flavor is good but be prepared to add more liquid into this recipe. Read More
Reviews:
