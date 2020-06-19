Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

4.5
12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These vegan gingerbread cookies, made with coconut oil, molasses, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon, are easy to make and bake — perfect for vegan Christmas treats!

Recipe by Fioa

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, allspice, and salt into a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Beat coconut oil, molasses, and sugar in a separate bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until well-combined; add vanilla extract. Stir in flour mixture; mix until a sticky dough forms, about 2 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill for 2 hours.

  • When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Roll out dough on a floured surface to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Cut dough into desired shapes with cookie cutters, dipping the cutters into flour as needed so they don't stick to the dough; place them on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets briefly before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 4.6g; sodium 72.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/16/2022