Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cookies
These vegan gingerbread cookies, made with coconut oil, molasses, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon, are easy to make and bake — perfect for vegan Christmas treats!
I followed the directions exactly and these cookies were delicious. For me, 1/2" thickness was easier to cut and made cleaner cut cookies. Great recipe!Read More
This was the first time I ever made a vegan cookie! I thought the consistency was great but I will add more spices next time. I couldn’t taste the difference between this and a cookie made with butter. Also the 2 hours of chilling time didn’t do much in my opinion, so next time I will probably only chill if I’m having trouble rolling it out.Read More
So I made quite a few substitutions for my dietary needs. First, I used bob's mill 1 to 1 flour, coconut sugar, and blackstrap molasses. The result while making them was a very crumbly dough. But working it with my hands helped soften the coconut oil and make it a very firm dough. Chilling did not help, as I couldn't roll it out without it breaking apart, so I rolled them into individual balls, pressed flat, and cookie cut out. The result was a very dark, only light sweet, and kinda dry cookie. Next time, I will add a little more wet ingredient. But for a first try, it wasn't bad
Really good, wasn't expecting much but ended up loving the cookies (and the dough ??) The third time I made them I forgot to pick up molasses and so substituted it with maple syrup and a few ground cloves, still good. Glad this recipe is so wonderful
turned out a little dense but still good
Easy to make, and I loved them!
Wonderful! Super easy and tasty. I used daiya soy-free dairy-free "butter" instead of coconut oil.
This dough was a bit challenging to work with as it broke/cracked easily. This recipe only made 10 cookies for me as I needed to leave the dough on the thicker side to keep it from cracking. I would agree with another reviewer who said they might try not chilling the dough at all next time. I love the aftertaste more than the cookie itself but I’m grateful for a vegan recipe!
We cooked at 9 minutes because I prefer a chewier cookie and they were amazing. Be sure not to roll the dough too thin, my men became amputees when I pulled them up from the cut out so I rolled them again and left them chubbier and they kept all their limbs.
These biscuits were delicious and so easy to make. My 2.5 yr old daughter had lots of fun making them. I found the dough a little crumbly at 1st but I added more flour and the dough was perfect. I found the dough to be better to cut shapes when thicker as too thin and they fall apart. Once cooked they were so yummy and soft and a big hit!
I'm not vegan, but my husband's grandparents are. I found this recipe to make for them, and they are so good! I didn't have time to cool them, so I rolled them out in balls, rolled the balls in sugar, and then pressed them flat with the bottom of a glass before baking them.
