Christmas Gingerbread House
Make your very own gingerbread house to enjoy throughout Christmas and the festive season. A new tradition to build with the kids, you can build the house days before in stages, then let the kids join in to decorate.
Make your very own gingerbread house to enjoy throughout Christmas and the festive season. A new tradition to build with the kids, you can build the house days before in stages, then let the kids join in to decorate.
This is a yummy and simple recipe to make. Perfect for making gingerbread houses. Gingerbread is delicious, soft inside but sturdy outside. It holds up well when putting up the walls. I made royal icing with meringue powder, instead of making icing with raw egg whites.Read More
No. Do. Not. Try. This recipe comes out cake-y, and no matter how long you bake or how long you let it sit to harden, it stays too soft to build anything with. It does taste good, though. So 2 stars rather than none. Oh, and the icing recipe? Makes far too much.Read More
This is a yummy and simple recipe to make. Perfect for making gingerbread houses. Gingerbread is delicious, soft inside but sturdy outside. It holds up well when putting up the walls. I made royal icing with meringue powder, instead of making icing with raw egg whites.
This recipe was lovely. I especially like assembling the gingerbread the night before we decorated! I doubled the recipe and made a large gingerbread house, three small and several 3-d trees. My house has smelled amazing for a solid three days! Do me a favor and make your own gingerbread.... it is SO worth it!
No. Do. Not. Try. This recipe comes out cake-y, and no matter how long you bake or how long you let it sit to harden, it stays too soft to build anything with. It does taste good, though. So 2 stars rather than none. Oh, and the icing recipe? Makes far too much.
I doubled this recipe and it made enough dough for 4 houses. Used meringue powder for the frosting. Will use this recipe again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections