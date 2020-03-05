Vegan Banana Bread with Coffee and Cinnamon
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 414.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.3g 7 %
carbohydrates: 62g 20 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 35.8g
fat: 18.7g 29 %
saturated fat: 15.8g 79 %
vitamin a iu: 48IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 6.4mg 11 %
folate: 58mcg 15 %
calcium: 33mg 3 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 27.9mg 10 %
potassium: 329.5mg 9 %
sodium: 9.1mg
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 168.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved