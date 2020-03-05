Vegan Banana Bread with Coffee and Cinnamon

Rich and fudgy vegan banana bread. I hope you enjoy it! If you have any tips or variations let me know!

By adventureswithmolly

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a large bowl.

  • Mash bananas to the consistency of oatmeal. Mix in coconut oil, coffee, and vanilla extract. Pour over flour mixture; stir together with a wooden spoon. Pour batter into the greased pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cool for 20 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 18.7g; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
