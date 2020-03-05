Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Applesauce

Rating: 4.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Mmmmm... Vegan blueberry muffins...

By specialk

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 12 cups of a mini muffin tin with paper liners or spray with cooking spray.

  • Mix blueberries, flour, sugar, applesauce, soy milk, soy margarine, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl. Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling them 3/4-full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are firm, about 35 minutes. Cool slightly on a rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 4.2g; sodium 274mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2018
Excellent! I do not like to use frozen berries but they are out of season right now and tasteless. Not to mention they cost an arm and a leg. Honestly I expected these to be dense but they were far from it. They were not the fluffiest I've ever had but they were still light and fluffy. The only disappointment I had in this recipe was the frozen berries. I cannot wait to make this again in the Spring when blueberries are in season. 5 stars all the way!
Helpful
(3)
Smokey
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2018
Delicious!!! Taste like normal cupcakes.
Scarlett O'Hara
Rating: 4 stars
04/03/2021
I'm very happy with how these muffins turned out. One thing I would note was that they were a little sweeter than I preferred them to be. If you're like me and don't have a massive sweet tooth, I recommend adding a little less sugar/applesauce. Overall, very delicious!
anna_vr
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2019
I liked this recipe a lot- it tasted a lot like normal muffins, the only real difference in the process being the vegan butter and soy milk. The consistency of the dough was a bit weird/stretchy when spooning it out, but it was fine. Taste and texture-wise, 5 stars all the way! One thing I would say is that the recipe actually makes about 12 normal sized muffins, or if you make a double recipe like I did, 24. No need for a mini muffin tin. NOTE- I used Miyoko's Vegan Butter, a cashew-based butter substitute, and it worked wonderfully! If your butter isn't room temp, just pop it in the microwave for 20 seconds or so to make it easier to stir in.
Kelsi_Jo
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2020
really good. made with whole wheat flour & didn't have any soy marg. so I did a little bit more milk. I would have maybe set the timer for a minute or two less. SO GOOD tho!
Marvin Baker
Rating: 3 stars
11/30/2021
I had to use a cup of milk, and I used almond milk instead of soy milk.
Cookie62
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2019
Delicious! Followed all steps and ingredients except for substituting real butter for soy butter because I didn't have any. These are very moist easy to make muffins. I will make them from now on.
