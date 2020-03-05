Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Applesauce

Excellent! I do not like to use frozen berries but they are out of season right now and tasteless. Not to mention they cost an arm and a leg. Honestly I expected these to be dense but they were far from it. They were not the fluffiest I've ever had but they were still light and fluffy. The only disappointment I had in this recipe was the frozen berries. I cannot wait to make this again in the Spring when blueberries are in season. 5 stars all the way!
Delicious!!! Taste like normal cupcakes.
I'm very happy with how these muffins turned out. One thing I would note was that they were a little sweeter than I preferred them to be. If you're like me and don't have a massive sweet tooth, I recommend adding a little less sugar/applesauce. Overall, very delicious!
I liked this recipe a lot- it tasted a lot like normal muffins, the only real difference in the process being the vegan butter and soy milk. The consistency of the dough was a bit weird/stretchy when spooning it out, but it was fine. Taste and texture-wise, 5 stars all the way! One thing I would say is that the recipe actually makes about 12 normal sized muffins, or if you make a double recipe like I did, 24. No need for a mini muffin tin. NOTE- I used Miyoko's Vegan Butter, a cashew-based butter substitute, and it worked wonderfully! If your butter isn't room temp, just pop it in the microwave for 20 seconds or so to make it easier to stir in.
really good. made with whole wheat flour & didn't have any soy marg. so I did a little bit more milk. I would have maybe set the timer for a minute or two less. SO GOOD tho!
I had to use a cup of milk, and I used almond milk instead of soy milk.
Delicious! Followed all steps and ingredients except for substituting real butter for soy butter because I didn't have any. These are very moist easy to make muffins. I will make them from now on.