Vegan Blueberry Muffins

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These juicy vegan blueberry muffins are made with applesauce and soy yogurt. They taste great, but best the same day.

Recipe by Christine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or line cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Stir together 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons white sugar, unsweetened applesauce, yogurt, oil, vanilla sugar, and vanilla extract in a second bowl. Fold into flour mixture using a spatula, but do not over mix. Fold in blueberries.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full. Sprinkle with brown sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 5.3g; sodium 253.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022