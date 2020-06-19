Vegan Blueberry Muffins
These juicy vegan blueberry muffins are made with applesauce and soy yogurt. They taste great, but best the same day.
These are delicious! I’ve made them several times and each time I see the recipe I’m shocked it doesn’t have more reviews. You all are missing out. As with the previous poster, I had no vanilla sugar so I left it out. I have tried lots of egg free recipes and these are great on that alone. They’re moist, flavorful and don’t last long when I bake them.Read More
These are delish! I used vanilla almond yogurt as that's what I had on hand. I didn't have the vanilla sugar so I left it out. The batter was dry but these are so fluffy. Definitely making these again.
