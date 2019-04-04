Vegetarian Moroccan Harira

Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.
This recipe is deliciously thick and chewy, and goes great on rice. The words vegetarian and vegan might deter some people but let me assure you it is as good as any meaty soup. I did not have harissa so looked up a recipe and just threw in some of the spices I had that were in my cupboard and it turned out great including quite a bit of chili powder. I used tomatoes and mint from my garden. I did peel the tomatoes because it is such a simple procedure. My husband really likes it, and has asked for it again!
Made per instructions minus harissa and it was delicious. Fiancé and I both enjoyed it. Next time I make it I plan to look up a recipe for harissa to add it in. It paired really well with the Moroccan Chicken with Saffron and Preserved Lemon and Moroccan Carrots that I also made for dinner. It really helped complete the meal.
Couldn't cut enough fresh parsley or coriander from the garden so used a mixture of fresh and dried. Also, blended this recipe with one that used lamb; I used a lamb shank and it was brilliant. Also, couldn't make the chili paste on the day so didn't bother, (I know it's the essential ingredient but what the heck) so just added a few chili flakes. The result was completely brilliant. Loved it.
