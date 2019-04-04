Vegetarian Moroccan Harira

Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, cilantro, parsley, mint, paprika, turmeric, ginger, harissa, and saffron. Add water and cook over medium heat until flavors have combined, about 30 minutes.

  • Mix a few tablespoons of soup liquid with flour and cornstarch in a small bowl and return to the soup, stirring in well. Add cherry tomatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer over low heat until soup thickens, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

If you have time, peel your tomatoes. To do this, cut an X on the bottom of each, submerge in boiling water for 25 seconds, transfer to an ice water bath, then peel gently and dice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 6.9g; sodium 231.1mg.
