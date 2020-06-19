Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with Ginger, Apple, and Coconut Milk

Butternut squash and ginger are a wonderful combination. Instead of cream, I use coconut milk and I also like to add a carrot and apple for natural sweetness.

Recipe by kochbiene

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over low heat and cook onion and ginger until soft and translucent without browning onion, about 10 minutes. Add butternut squash and carrot; cook and stir, about 3 minutes. Add apple and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in broth, increase heat to medium, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes. Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth.

  • Pour coconut milk into the soup and season with salt and pepper. Add lemon juice and maple syrup; stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 25.2g; sodium 523.8mg. Full Nutrition
