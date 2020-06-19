Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with Ginger, Apple, and Coconut Milk
Butternut squash and ginger are a wonderful combination. Instead of cream, I use coconut milk and I also like to add a carrot and apple for natural sweetness.
Very smooth and creamy. I used slightly less ginger root because I've used too much ginger before. Love the coconut milk. This is a make again.Read More
I think next time I make this, I will try it before adding the coconut milk. I don't know if coconut milk is supposed to be slightly lumpy, but it changed the appearance of the soup which put me off. It tasted good though. I used just a little ginger like someone else said and a splash of lemon juice.Read More
I loved this soup! The ginger, coconut and the lemon juice really make it punchy and bright, while the butternut, carrot and apple are such classic flavours together. I only had coconut cream on hand (not milk) and used half a can with creamy results. I also added garlic and a few spices - thyme, sage, and cayenne. Will be making this soup regularly!
Delicious! Served with a couple drops of truffle oil and it took the soup to next level! Thank you for sharing it.
Super smooth and tasty soup, it was easy to make and kept in the fridge for a few days.
Loved it, as did my vegan guests. I amped up the onion and the ginger. Garnished with toasted cashew pieces and sliced avocados.
It turned out amazing! I'll be making this one again!
