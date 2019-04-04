Bean Tamales (Tameles de Frijoles)

Homemade ancho pepper chile sauce is mixed with both the masa and the refried beans which gives these authentic Mexican bean tamales their unique flavor. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]

Recipe by María Eugenia

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 tamales
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place corn husks in a bowl, cover with boiling water, and soak for a few hours. Drain, place on a work surface, and cover with a clean, damp towel.

  • Place ancho chiles in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Combine ancho chiles, garlic, cumin, salt, pepper, and a little water in a blender; blend salsa until smooth. Strain through a sieve.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 the salsa and cook, 3 to 5 minutes. Add refried beans, stir well, and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Beat lard with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add masa and beat until well combined. Add remaining salsa and continue beating until dough has a uniform red color.

  • Select 1 wide corn husk. Spread about 2 tablespoons masa mixture onto the the corn husk, filling it up to 2 inches from the bottom and 1/4 inch from the top. Place 1 tablespoon of beans and 1 jalapeno slice in the center of the masa mixture. Fold sides of husk together, one over the other. Fold the bottom of the husk over the seam of the 2 folded sides. Repeat with remaining husks.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add tamales with the open side up and cook until filling is heated through and separates from the husk, about 1 hour. Let tamales rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 9.7mg; sodium 191.4mg. Full Nutrition
