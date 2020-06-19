Sweet Tamales with Pineapple and Coconut

For these sweet Mexican tamales, pineapple is cooked with sugar and water so that it becomes extra soft and sweet. It tastes great in combination with coconut and raisins. The masa dough is mixed with butter instead of lard. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]

Recipe by EvaR

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 tamales
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place corn husks in a bowl, cover with boiling water, and soak for about 3 hours. Drain, place on a work surface, and cover with a clean, damp towel.

  • Combine pineapple, water, and sugar in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until pineapple is very soft, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Mix masa dough with butter and baking powder in a bowl until well combined. Add cooked pineapple, coconut, and raisins; knead into a smooth dough.

  • Select 1 wide corn husk or 2 small ones. Spread about 1 tablespoons masa mixture onto the corn husk, filling it up to 2 inches from the bottom and 1/4 inch from the top. Fold sides of husk together, one over the other. Fold the bottom of the husk over the seam of the 2 folded sides. Repeat with remaining husks.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add tamales with the open side up and cook until filling is heated through and separates from the husk, about 45 minutes. Let tamales stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

If possible, use fresh corn husks as they not only soften in a much shorter time, but they also add a delicate flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 114.8mg. Full Nutrition
