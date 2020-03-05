Aisha's Apple Puff Pastries

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I make this puff pastry apple recipe with my mom. Its really fun to eat and yummy in the end. You can serve it with powdered sugar. I thought of this recipe myself while I was picking apples in the grocery store.

By Muffin Baker Junior

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 puff pastries
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add apples, cover, and steam until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Mix softened apples, honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a bowl.

  • Spread puff pastry squares on a flat work surface. Place 1 tablespoon of the apple mixture in the middle of each square. Fold the corners of each square upward and pinch the edges together to make sure the filling stays in place. Put the squares on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the pastry rises and turns golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 11.5g; sodium 76.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Thomas Lawlor
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2019
Great recipe it was delicious. I added 8 oz of Mascarpone
Reviews:
Gay
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2021
Very easy and delicious. I was able to make 14 pastry squares out of 2 sheets and 4 nutella rolls with the extra pastry. A keeper recipe
beachkat
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2021
Can't go wrong with puff pastry. I made a fresh apricot mixture with cinnamon & honey. They turned out delish.
McEmmy
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2021
These were nice and it was like I was having a mini apple turnover. I added some mascarpone like another reviewer suggested which added a nice creamy element. I did have leftover filling, so Ned time I might use a second pastry sheet and not fill them quite so full so they close up. Will make again.
Danita
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
My husband requested "pie" at the last minute. This was the perfect quick dessert to make with the leftover puff pastry & 2 apples I had. It was easier for me to cut 9 equal squares from the dough instead of 8. Other than that, I followed the recipe & it was a hit with my husband AND my kids! We each had our own mini apple pie! Delicious!
Thomas Lawlor
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2019
Great recipe it was delicious. I added 8 oz of Mascarpone
Carol
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2020
I added a little flour just to thicken up the mixture so it didn't get runny.
Lulu
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2021
Simply wonderful. Easy and fast. Had friends coming over so made double batch. everyone loved it. Kudos Aisha!! Lulu
