Tamales de Puerco (Red Pork Tamales)

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
Masa can be found at select Mexican markets. If not available, you can make it with instant corn masa flour: mix 4 cups of masa harina with 3 cups of pork broth, until moist and pliable. If necessary, add more broth.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 33.3mg; sodium 643.8mg. Full Nutrition
absolutely love this recipe. It took the anxiety out making tamales. It’s simple to follow and delicious. I cooked my tamales in the instant pot on manual high pressure for 30 min and allowed them to naturally release for 10
I was hoping to recreate my moms recipe since she’s from Jalisco, Mexico. As soon as I blended the sauce and saw the orange color I knew something was wrong. IT TASTED LIKE MARINARA. Looking at other recipes no one uses tomatoes…. I’m really upset these aren’t the traditional ones i grew up with.
absolutely love this recipe. It took the anxiety out making tamales. It’s simple to follow and delicious. I cooked my tamales in the instant pot on manual high pressure for 30 min and allowed them to naturally release for 10
I was hoping to recreate my moms recipe since she’s from Jalisco, Mexico. As soon as I blended the sauce and saw the orange color I knew something was wrong. IT TASTED LIKE MARINARA. Looking at other recipes no one uses tomatoes…. I’m really upset these aren’t the traditional ones i grew up with.
Yup! I'm from Jalisco & my family (& now I) make tamales like this. We use less tomato, add garlic and cumin seed. It's more like a mole sauce rather than just chile, and the flour only helps thicken the sauce a bit. Love to see recipes from that beautiful region
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.