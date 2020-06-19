Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel
An easy apple strudel recipe with puff pastry that is ready in less than an hour. It tastes especially delicious fresh out of the oven with some vanilla ice cream.
This is a fast and simple recipe. I precooked the apples with the sugar (reduced to 1/2 c.) until tender and juices were reduced. Allowed to cool, then mixed in raisins, cinnamon (only 1 teaspoon), and walnuts. Precooking the apples kept the juices from making the pastry soggy on the bottom and assured that the apples were cooked completely. I made one strudel as the recipe stated and made another one with my changes. The original recipe was overly sweet IMHO, the 2 teaspoons of cinnamon overwhelmed the strudel, and the apples were still a little firm. I folded the end of the pastry over the filling before folding over like an envelope, no fruit or juices escaped out the ends.Read More
Yummy! Yummy! Easy to make and tastes great. There was so much apple filling that I made a second strudel.
There seemed to be way too much filling. I just used the extra as a topping for ice cream. Absolutely delicious!!! And easy!!!!
Yes, I used Apple pie filling as I had decided to make this at the last minute. Made my own sugar topping with raw sugar and 1 packet vanilla sugar mixed sprinkled over egg wash. Before it was completely cooled I sprinkled red and green sprinkles as it's time for the holidays.
Next time I won't use as much sugar. It was a little on the sweet side for me. But my husband seemed to enjoy it. So I will probably make it again.
