Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

An easy apple strudel recipe with puff pastry that is ready in less than an hour. It tastes especially delicious fresh out of the oven with some vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Natasha Titanov

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine apples, 3/4 cup sugar, raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon in a large bowl for the filling.

  • Dust a flat work surface lightly with flour. Unroll puff pastry and sprinkle lightly with flour. Roll out slightly and mark into 3 equal sections. Spoon filling into the central section then fold over the section on the left and brush with egg. Fold the right section on top, just like a letter. Make shallow diagonal cuts in the top layer of the apple strudel. Brush with egg and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until apple strudel is puffed up and golden, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 87.1mg. Full Nutrition
