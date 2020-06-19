German Homemade Marzipan

It is super easy to make your own marzipan. This authentic recipe from Germany is made without eggs and needs only two ingredients, whole almonds and confectioners' sugar. If you like, you can flavor it with almond extract or rose water. Use the marzipan within a week or two.
