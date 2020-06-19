German Homemade Marzipan

It is super easy to make your own marzipan. This authentic recipe from Germany is made without eggs and needs only two ingredients, whole almonds and confectioners' sugar. If you like, you can flavor it with almond extract or rose water. Use the marzipan within a week or two.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place almonds in a heat-proof bowl and cover with boiling water. Let stand for a few minutes until cool enough to handle.

  • Slip almonds out of their skins one by one, leaving the remaining almonds in the warm water. Drain almonds in a colander.

  • Place almonds and confectioners' sugar in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and process to a paste. Add cold water, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if the paste is too dry. Scrape the sides a few times to ensure even processing. Add a few drops of almond extract towards the end of the process. Process marzipan until it is smooth and no longer grainy.

  • Wrap marzipan in plastic wrap and store in a cool, dry place.

Cook's Notes:

You can also use rose water instead of almond extract.

The easiest way to remove the skins of the almonds is to soak them first. Do not use already peeled (blanched) almonds as they will have a drier consistency.

