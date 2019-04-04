Baked 'Fried' Breaded Eggplant

Great and easy way to make eggplant. I followed the recipe as is but I first got rid of excess water in the eggplant by salting it after cutting it and letting towels soak up the water for a few hours. Then I rinsed off the salt and dried them before following the recipe. I used panko seasoned breadcrumbs.
I had such a taste for this, it should have made me very happy but it did not. Perhaps 1/4 " was too thin. It was dry and I didn't get any of the taste of creamy eggplant. Even the breading was dry. Just didn't taste like much. Really sorry, but will not make again.
This turned out better than expected. My husband doesn't like eggplant, but really liked this dish. I sliced it extra then to make sure it came out crunchy. Will serve with a marinara dipping sauce the next time I make this.
