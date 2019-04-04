Baked 'Fried' Breaded Eggplant

This oven-fried eggplant is a delicious alternative to deep-fried eggplant; easy and quick to make in the oven! I came up with this idea when looking for an easier way to make this family favorite!

Recipe by Sunnydae

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; coat with about 1 teaspoon olive oil.

  • Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. Combine eggs with a splash of water in a separate shallow dish.

  • Dip eggplant slices in egg mixture, then press into bread crumb mixture to coat both sides; arrange on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the remaining 2 teaspoons oil over breaded eggplant slices.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

If desired brownness is not achieved with baking, you can always put the pan under the broiler until desired brownness is reached.

