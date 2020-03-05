Sous Vide Crispy Carnitas

Sous vide crispy carnitas are scrumptious, super juicy, caramelized, crispy, easy Mexican-style pulled pork made in a water bath overnight! Garnish with green onions, if desired.

By Culinary Envy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 hrs 30 mins
total:
12 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Carnitas:
Spanish Rice:

Directions

  • Combine 2 tablespoons salt, brown sugar, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, oregano, and black pepper in a small bowl and mix well.

  • Place pork pieces into a large bowl. Rub spice mixture evenly over the pork, pressing until it adheres. Add in onion, garlic, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves.

  • Squeeze orange juice into the bowl with the pork and toss in the juiced orange pieces as well; toss to combine.

  • Place pork mixture into a sous vide-safe vacuum sealer bag. Seal bag and immerse in a heat-proof container of water with a sous vide cooker. Set temperature to 165 degrees F (74 degrees C) and add the ping pong balls on top. Cook, occasionally re-adding water as it evaporates, 12 to 24 hours.

  • Remove pork carefully from the water bath and transfer contents into a large bowl. Pick out the chunks of meat with tongs and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Discard everything else left in the bowl. Let pork cool briefly. Shred using 2 forks or your fingers and spread evenly over the baking sheet. Season with salt.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Place pork under the broiler and cook, flipping halfway through, until fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Watch carefully so it doesn't burn.

  • Place tomatoes and green chiles in a food processor and blend until pureed. Pour into a saucepan; add chicken stock, rice, butter, chili powder, cumin, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until Spanish rice is tender, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 1726mg. Full Nutrition
