Sous Vide Crispy Carnitas
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 402.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 22.2g 45 %
carbohydrates: 35.2g 11 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 6.2g
fat: 18.9g 29 %
saturated fat: 7.1g 36 %
cholesterol: 74.5mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 1051.3IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 9.1mg 70 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 12.7mg 21 %
folate: 79.8mcg 20 %
calcium: 67.3mg 7 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 35.2mg 13 %
potassium: 455.2mg 13 %
sodium: 1726mg 69 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 67 %
calories from fat: 169.7
