Chorizo Breakfast Tacos with Potato Hash and Eggs

Rating: 4.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chorizo breakfast tacos with potato hash and eggs are ridiculously flavorful, quick, and easy. The perfect meal any time of day!

By Culinary Envy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add potatoes, onion, garlic powder, and onion powder to one side of the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Add chorizo sausage on the other side of the skillet and saute, breaking up with the back of a spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Turn over the potatoes after a couple of minutes so they get brown on both sides.

  • Combine eggs, milk, 1 tablespoon cilantro, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Reduce heat and pour egg mixture into the skillet. Stir eggs until they are very softly set, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Spread out warmed tortillas and divide potato, chorizo, and egg mixture among them. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro. Top with Cheddar cheese and salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 196.4mg; sodium 679.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Reviews:
Barbara Adamczyk
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2018
Delicious and very simple to make! I nuked the potatoes for 4.5 minutes in the microwave to speed everything up and the meal was on the table in less than 1/2 an hour. I used soy chorizo as it's the only type my grocer had and added a bit more olive oil for cooking because of that - and it worked perfectly. Husband said he's having the leftovers for lunch! I will definitely make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2018
I was a little leery of the amount of chorizo and unsure of the potato but I always make the recipe as presented first before making my own adjustments the second time. But, I loved this recipe just as it is! However, I may have to adjust the amount of chorizo to half chorizo and half regular pork sausage to cut the heat down for my husband. I especially like the potato. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Nohemi Flores
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2018
EAsy and delicious my hubby thoroughly enjoyed it. I made tacos and breakfast burritos. Only thing I added was avocado slices and tapatio sauce. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tatiana Velasco
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2019
Simple recipe that I wanted to make something new for the breakfast tacos in my weekend and I wanted to try it out tomorrow! Read More
Jgayhart58
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2020
I made the recipe exactly, no changes. Our thoughts, we will make it again, but decrease the potatoes. I know it’s just personal preference but we thought the potatoes overwhelmed the dish a bit. Hearty and good. Read More
Auna Tayloe
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2018
Make sure you put plenty of seasoning in the potatoes and salsa is definitely needed to bring it all together. With that in mind it was very good and I would certainly make it again. Read More
