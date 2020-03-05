Brown Sugar-Pineapple Pork Chops

Rating: 4.7 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Brown sugar-pineapple pork chops with caramelized red onions and tangy goat cheese are a delicious one-skillet supper. It's a sweet take on juicy pork chops that are quick and easy to prepare! Sprinkle with parsley for garnish, if desired.

By Culinary Envy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chipotle powder, garlic powder, cinnamon, and onion powder in a small bowl.

  • Pat pineapple rings dry.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large, nonstick saucepan over medium-high heat. Add pineapple rings and red onion; sprinkle with 3 tablespoons reserved pineapple juice and brown sugar. Cook until pineapple is lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer pineapple-onion mixture to a plate.

  • Pat pork chops dry and lightly season both sides with salt and pepper.

  • Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in the same saucepan over medium-high heat; swirl to coat pan. Add chops; cook until bottom is browned, about 3 minutes. Flip and sprinkle the chipotle mixture on top. Cook until other side is browned, about 3 minutes. Continue flipping and cooking until no longer pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Transfer chops onto a plate and top with the pineapple-onion mixture. Sprinkle goat cheese on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 42.9mg; sodium 110.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

Fred Evans
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2017
Simple-simple... good-good-good!
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Fred Evans
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2017
Simple-simple... good-good-good! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Deborah DeLeon George
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
Excellent recipe! I made this with pork sirloin as it was on sale, and everything come out beautifully. Tragically I forgot to buy chipotle powder, so I subbed 1/2 tsp ground cayenne and 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika to get a decent approximation. Overall, the prep was simple enough for a weeknight, but the result was “special” enough for Sunday dinner, and it was given the “knocked it out of the park” and “heck yes, I’d pay for a plate of this” designations. 10/10, WILL make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lisa shay
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2018
My family lived this recipe, even my picky eater at it. I added extra brown sugar because we like sweet. We didn't use the goat chz Read More
Helpful
(2)
trevor
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2018
I made this for my wife and I and loved it. I only made two chops so I halved the seasoning for the meat but made 4 pineapple rings and half a red onion. We both loved it. Simple and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mother Ann
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2018
Very interesting combination of flavors! I'm not sure the goat cheese is what it needed; maybe feta would have been better. It all came together easy enough and looked pretty on the plate. Hubby and I both agreed that it was different and we'd eat it again just not anytime too soon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cheryl Allumi
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
We really enjoyed this recipe! I added a little more pineapple juice because we love it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kathleen
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2020
Made it with pork tenderloin-awesome! Used feta instead of goat cheese and paprika instead of chipotle chili powder. My family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Brook Clausen
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2018
I switched apples for pineapple and left off the cheese! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sesame
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2018
Fantastic! The flavours in this recipe are not ones I would normally put together... but they work wonderfully! Thank you for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
