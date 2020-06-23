Cheesy Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy cheesy enchilada casserole. Takes only 6 ingredients to make this popular one-pan amazing Mexican vegetarian dinner dish! Garnish with green onions and sour cream if desired.

By Culinary Envy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Arrange 1/3 of the tortillas over the bottom of the prepared dish. Spread 1/2 the Cheddar cheese, onion, and olives over tortillas. Spoon 1/3 of the green enchilada sauce and 1/3 of the Mexican cheese on top. Repeat layering with 1/3 tortillas and the remaining Cheddar cheese, onion, and olives. Spoon another third of the sauce and Mexican cheese on top. Finish with the remaining tortillas, sauce, and Mexican cheese. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking until cheese is bubbly on top, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 96.2mg; sodium 762.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Kevin
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2019
Not bad. Pretty basic but hearty! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
SusanPusan
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2021
I really liked this recipe. It's easy and quick which is always appreciated. You can also customize it adding whatever you wish. I added mushrooms and fresh cilantro to mine as well as substituting green onions instead of regular onion. I thought an 8x8 casserole wouldnt be enough for our family and considered doubling the recipe, but went ahead and made as is. Turned out to be a perfect amount for three adults as it is very filling. I'll be making this one again for sure. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kevin
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2019
Not bad. Pretty basic but hearty! Read More
Helpful
(1)
