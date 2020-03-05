Apple Pie Dip

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cream cheese, sweetened with brown sugar and spiked with apple pie spice, forms the base of this spread. Bits of red apple and pecans give it texture and add to the apple-pie-like flavor. Garnish as desired and serve with crackers.

By TinaJ

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese and apple juice in a bowl and beat with the electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in brown sugar and apple pie spice. Fold in apple and pecans.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You can soften the cream cheese by taking it out of the foil and microwaving it on high for 15 to 20 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 85.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022