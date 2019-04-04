Velveting Chicken Breast, Chinese Restaurant-Style

This velveting chicken is as moist and tender as what's served at the best Chinese restaurants. This is not my technique — I got it online. Don't limit this chicken to just Chinese dishes. Chicken can be stored for a few hours before adding to vegetables and sauce when food is just about done.
I am wondering why someone would rate this recipe without trying it first. I tried this for the first time and it came out perfect. One of the reviewers said that the directions were incomplete?? Another one said that it came out chewy ? Hmmmm, i guess it depends how Long you have been cooking :) Anyways, I really enjoyed this recipe and will definitely do it every time I make a stir fry thank you !!
I tried it as written, but didn't find that it worked at all. It seemed to make the chicken chewier, if anything! And I wasn't able to brown it afterwards without overcooking it. More work, more dishes, and no benefit means I will not try it again.
This is a great technique, new to me. Imade a misteak the first time in that when I added the chicken to the water it dropped the temperature too quick that meant it had to stay more than a minute to get back to boiling, which caused a little toughness. When I did it the second time I worked with smaller batches - the temperature stayed High, and the chicken was perfect. Really is like Chinese takeout!
Velveting is an excellent technique and a must for making the closest one can get to how the better American Chinese restaurants achieve their excellent results. When I was a very young cook I worked in a bistro. One of our very popular dishes was a basic chicken stir fry made with mushrooms, onions, and pea pods served over rice pilaf. Customers loved it. It was a very simply dish and the reason why is because we did a simpler modified velveting to the chicken we used. We cut chicken breasts into about 1 inch cubes. Then we made a basic velveting slurry with cornstarch, salt, wine, and a bit of cognac. The chicken was mixed into the slurry and portioned and then refridgerated for the lunch rush. Over the many years I had forgotten about velveting until I remembered it years later. I now use a very similar basic velveting recipe of cornstarch with a good wine, fortified wine, of mix some good wine with cognac to fortify it yourself. Once you have the basic recipe you can then experiment with other flavors of seasoning or alcohols. The basic 30 minute "marinate" time allows the chemistry of the velveting mix to do it's magic. An important thing to remember about velveting is that this not a traditional marinade where the meat sits in a distinct liquid. And, velveting is not brining. In brining the liquid is made extremely salty on purpose. The reason is to create a highly saline solution that has a much higher salinity than the meat being brined. The rea
First of all, DON'T WALK AWAY FROM THE STOVE ONCE THE MEAT IS BOILING. That said, this is the best thing since Chinese take out. REALLY. However, I made some changes to the recipe. I didn't have rice vinegar so I used white vinegar. I didn't have peanut oil, so I used olive oil. I figured vinegar is vinegar and oil is oil when your going to rinse it off anyway, or use it in boiling water. The changes did not change the outcome. I've always wondered how they made the beef and pork so, well, velvety. Now I know and I'll never not use this for Chinese cuisine, any recipe with sliced beef or pork again. I actually velveted beef, pork, and chicken. It worked famously!!!! I was planning to make pork fried rice and now I can't wait!
I made the recipe exactly as written. I cooked it for one minute after returning the water to a boil. I sautéed onions and added the chicken pieces. Then I combined with homemade stir fry sauce and added parboiled broccoli. The texture is AMAZING! Just like a good Chinese takeout. YUM! Will make again :)
This recipe gives a texture to the chicken that tastes just like Chinese take out! I have made this for my family three times and every time we have zero leftovers. I brown the chicken in a skillet, add homemade sauce and par boiled broccoli. It’s absolutely perfect and I’m happy to have stumbled on this fantastic trick! It saves so much money NOT ORDERING TAKE OUT!
I followed this recipe as the recipe recommended and it really made a difference in my chicken stir fry. It wasn't that complicated to do and the ingredients are pretty basic so I highly recommend this recipe. After going through these extra steps I followed a standard chicken and brocolli recipe and everybody loved it!
I prepped the chicken using this method before incorporating in a chicken and broccoli recipe. It will take a little more time but while chicken is marinating you can prep all your vegetables and sauce. The texture of chicken was amazing and also very tasty.
I used chicken for stir fry and it was really good. Blanching the chicken was easier than I imagined. After blanching I used half that night in a stir fry with a peanut Thai sauce. (That I found on Allrecipes). We loved it! The other half I vacuum froze for stir fry later. Great recipe/process! Thank you!
I was so happy to find out about this technique! It was simple and worth the extra time. I used the chicken for a stir fry which was perfect and am looking forward to using it for other recipes. Be sure to boil the chicken in batches. And enjoy the extra tenderness this technique provides!
This was just like the Chinese restaurant chicken!! Wonderful!! Instead of the vinegar, I used cooking sherry and it was fabulous!! When I stir fried it, I added a little more salt and a sprinkle of garlic powder and that took it to the next level. I will definitely be making this often!!
This method of prepping the chicken resulted in the best stir fry I ever made. I always knew Chinese restaurants did something to their chicken but I never would have guessed it was something so simple and healthy.
Easy to make and I have made it several times mixing vegetables, my picky son loves it!
You have no idea how happy finding this recipe has made me! I followed the instructions as written and ended up with the exact results I was hoping for: Tender, moist, thinly sliced stir fry chicken! Just like the Chinese restaurants! Just one note: I had to sub apple cider vinegar for the rice vinegar but I doubt it made a huge difference.
I think this helped a little to keep the chicken from drying out too much, but it, by no means, would I consider it moist....I was also careful not to over cook the chicken, to be sure I could tell if it helped.
I didn't follow the recipe, but thought others might like what I did. I like chicken thighs, but lately have had some tough ones. I used the velveting marinade on chix thighs, not sliced, poured off excess marinade and then marinated again in teriyaki. Fried in hot skillet. Oh yum! Will make this often.
I tried it with pork slices. Also used regular canola oil instead of peanut. Usually the pork comes out dryer and overdone when I fry the slices but after the velveting they were moist and not hard. Next time I'll try it with beef strips and if it works, hubby will finally quit telling me "not to overcook them".
I fully agree with Angels post,even if you may have your personal perfect recipe for a certain dish...how can you have an opinion upon someone else’s recipe without even testing it out..stop it internet trolls,you do not bully neighbor.(maybe you do,but I doubt it.) I have made almost the exact recipe without the sugar and it was fantastic.I have the chicken thinly sliced in my fridge right now..this style and I’m very excited to add my veggies.Thank you or taking time to share your recipe...
This technique is a total game changer. I tried it on cubed chicken in chicken tikka masala and got amazing results. I actually made two batches cooked in the exact same gravy. The non-velveted chicken did not even come close to the moistness of the velveted chicken. Thank you for posting this!!
This is fantastic. Exactly what I was looking for to get the meat how I want it. The chicken came out tender and moist. I’m going to try beef next. I used rice vinegar. There wasn’t any vinegar flavor, only tender moist chicken.
I made it just as written, and found it pretty bland. Next time I will use my regular stir fry marinade, which already includes cornstarch and add an egg white. it seems as though the velveting process has most to do with the egg white and cornstarch. Extra flavorful ingredients will make it just that much better. I usually use soy, sherry,oil,vinegar and cornstarch, maybe fish or oyster sauce or even samba oelek for a kick.
Velveting Chicken Breast, Chinese Restaurant-Style
