Velveting Chicken Breast, Chinese Restaurant-Style

4.7
57 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This velveting chicken is as moist and tender as what's served at the best Chinese restaurants. This is not my technique — I got it online. Don't limit this chicken to just Chinese dishes. Chicken can be stored for a few hours before adding to vegetables and sauce when food is just about done.

Recipe by VICTORIA

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 pound chicken breast
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together egg white, vinegar, cornstarch, and salt in a large bowl until smooth. Add chicken; mix to coat thoroughly. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Bring water and oil to a boil in a pot over high heat. Reduce heat to medium.

  • Pour excess marinade off chicken; cook chicken in boiling water in the pot until white on the outside but still raw in the middle, about 1 minute. Drain.

  • Store par-boiled chicken in the refrigerator in a sealed container until ready to use, up to a few hours.

  • To serve, heat chicken until no longer pink and juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 556mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/06/2022