Velveting Chicken Breast, Chinese Restaurant-Style

Velveting is an excellent technique and a must for making the closest one can get to how the better American Chinese restaurants achieve their excellent results. When I was a very young cook I worked in a bistro. One of our very popular dishes was a basic chicken stir fry made with mushrooms, onions, and pea pods served over rice pilaf. Customers loved it. It was a very simply dish and the reason why is because we did a simpler modified velveting to the chicken we used. We cut chicken breasts into about 1 inch cubes. Then we made a basic velveting slurry with cornstarch, salt, wine, and a bit of cognac. The chicken was mixed into the slurry and portioned and then refridgerated for the lunch rush. Over the many years I had forgotten about velveting until I remembered it years later. I now use a very similar basic velveting recipe of cornstarch with a good wine, fortified wine, of mix some good wine with cognac to fortify it yourself. Once you have the basic recipe you can then experiment with other flavors of seasoning or alcohols. The basic 30 minute "marinate" time allows the chemistry of the velveting mix to do it's magic. An important thing to remember about velveting is that this not a traditional marinade where the meat sits in a distinct liquid. And, velveting is not brining. In brining the liquid is made extremely salty on purpose. The reason is to create a highly saline solution that has a much higher salinity than the meat being brined. The rea