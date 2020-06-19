Butternut Squash Soup with Persimmon

Made as written. Delicious! After tasting it as made, I stirred in a splash of half and half to boost the creaminess and a bit more salt. Next time I will peel the persimmons and pick out the bay leaf before blending, but great recipe as is!
happymaryellen
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2020
What a delicious and healthy soup!! The soup was so easy to make, and very delicious. It felt like a rich soup, but no grease on the tongue and no bomb in the belly.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.