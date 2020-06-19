Butternut Squash Soup with Persimmon

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Persimmon adds an extra splash of color to this yummy butternut squash soup plus a sweet and fruity flavor. Try it! You won't be disappointed. Use vegetable broth if you like it vegetarian.

Recipe by superchef

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat and cook onion until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add carrots and bay leaf and cook an additional 5 minutes. Add butternut squash and keep cooking, 5 more minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour white wine into the pot and allow to evaporate. Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, and add persimmons. Cover and simmer until squash is soft, about 20 minutes. Remove bay leaf and puree with an immersion blender until smooth. Season with vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Cook's Note:

You can use other pumpkin varieties for this soup as well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 817.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022