Quick Baby Bok Choy with Garlic

4.6
11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I prefer to use baby bok choy for this recipe, but you can also use large bok choy. The cook time is really quick, so have all the ingredients ready before you start.

Recipe by wiebke

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
14 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a wok over medium heat. Add oil and allow to get hot. Add garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add bok choy and cook for 30 seconds. Season with soy sauce, sugar, and salt and stir-fry for 1 minute.

  • Pour water into the wok, cover, and simmer until leaves are dark green and stems are tender, but still firm, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, drizzle with sesame oil, and season with pepper.

Cook's Note:

You can also use broth instead of water for extra flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 7.9g; sodium 330.3mg. Full Nutrition
