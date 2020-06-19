Quick Baby Bok Choy with Garlic

This recipe was very good and easy to make. Additionally, it's super easy to convert to dietary restrictions. I used garlic infused olive oil and GF Tamari low-sodium soy sauce. I omitted the salt as I didn't want the dish to be too salty. To make it easier, I just whisked the soy sauce, chicken broth (per author's suggestion), sugar, black pepper, and a little ground ginger too. Then, just add in the sauce mixture in step 2. There was too much excess sauce, but I liked being able to use some of the sauce over cooked white rice. Thanks for the recipe!
Other than using regular bok choy (rather than baby) - followed the recipe exact…..and it was delicious!! Like another reviewer commented; just like in the restaurants! I did initially make this as a side dish for Favorite Garlic Noodles from this site but ended up mixing some of it into the noodle dish - which was a good add! Loved this and can’t wait to make again! I do think you could sauté some chicken, mushrooms and/or onions to make this a complete meal but stand-alone, pretty awesome!! Thanks for sharing.
I just made this dish because I love Bok Choy. The recipe was easy but I didn't quite understand the sugar part. Anyway, I like a deeper infusion of Sesame so I added a little to the Grapeseed oil for sautéing and then did the drizzle at the end. Beef broth instead of water adhered the flavors better for me. My Bok Choy was tender yet crispy. I intended to have it with some Brown Rice but ended up eating it all by itself. As a Vegetarian it makes a wonderful main dish or an exotic side.
Wow, this was so delicious. I used Stir-fry oil in place of the grape seed oil, and doubled the sesame oil. I left everything else as originally written. OMG! Heaven! This one is going into my handwritten recipe notebook, because it is so good!
