Baked Banana Chips

2.3
9 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

Easy and delicious banana chips.

Recipe by moonwitchkitty

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Spread banana slices out onto the prepared baking sheet, making sure slices are not touching. Brush with lemon juice.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes. Check bananas, lifting slices up to separate from the paper once or twice. Continue baking until bananas are dried out, 30 to 90 minutes more.

  • Let bananas cool until crispy, at least 5 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If your bananas are too ripe, they'll be more difficult to slice. Slice into 1/4-centimeter slices if using metric units.

If bananas don't start to go crispy after 5 minutes of cooling time, pop them back in for another 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 0.4g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
