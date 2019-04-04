Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana

Would give this 10 stars if I could!! So easy, my Husband made it!!! This really IS so easy & turns out SO GOOD!!! I think it's even better than that chain restaurant that made it famous, & I was able to compare it on the same day (rehet homemade for lunch, then a friend's surprise visit to take me to supper-her treat, her pick). Changes made: I always substitute evaporated milk for cream when I can (1 can for this recipe), & the husband couldn't find the red pepper flakes so he used a heavy sprinkle of cayenne pepper instead. Note: Since VICHYSSOISE is, basically, cold potato soup, I gave this Zuppa Toscana soup a taste cold, & ended up eating the rest of the leftovers that way! SO GOOD!! We only had leftovers because I portioned this out into storage containers while serving & there's only 2 of us.