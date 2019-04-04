Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana

4.7
76 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Slow cooker version of a famous restaurant soup. Easy taste of Italy brought home.

Recipe by Heather Stalzer

Gallery

Credit: Frances
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs 38 mins
total:
5 hrs 53 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add onion and garlic; saute until onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes in a slow cooker (such as Crock Pot®). Add the cooked sausage and onion mixture. Season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Pour chicken broth on top. Add up to 2 cups water to cover potatoes fully. Stir soup gently. Cover and cook on Low until potatoes are fork-tender, 5 to 6 hours.

  • Pour heavy cream into the soup. Stir in kale to combine. Cover and cook on High until flavors are incorporated, about 30 minutes more. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Note:

You can also cook on High for 3 to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 1275.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022