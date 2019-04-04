Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana
Slow cooker version of a famous restaurant soup. Easy taste of Italy brought home.
You can also cook on High for 3 to 4 hours.
Love it!!! Super easy to make. Felt like I could have cut the potatoes a little smaller, and added more salt. Took 5.5 hours on low in crockpot, this may have been because of the potato size. My husband and mother in law loved it as well. Definitely making this one again.Read More
It was ok. I used hot Italian turkey sausage instead of pork. But there is absolutely no reason to use a crock pot. This cooked up in 1/2 hour. If I’m going to brown the onions and the sausage, why dirty another pot? It doesn’t need to cook for 5 hours.Read More
Love it!!! Super easy to make. Felt like I could have cut the potatoes a little smaller, and added more salt. Took 5.5 hours on low in crockpot, this may have been because of the potato size. My husband and mother in law loved it as well. Definitely making this one again.
I substituted ground Italian pork sausage and it was fantastic! I probably added more onion, garlic and kale as well. Family and friends were impressed. Can’t wait to make it again.
I’ve been making Zuppa Toscana for years. I use mild Italian sausage and bump the heat with chili flakes. I also cook bacon until crisp, then cook the onions and sausage in the fat. I drain the fat when done. I cook kale until just barely cooked. And if I have a Parmesan rind, I add that to the broth for extra flavor. My family loves it. Agree, no need to use a slow cooker as it doesn’t take long to make.
Best soup ever!
I decided not to use the cream at the end and it still turned out amazing!
Great recipe and yummy. Here are the changes I made, used Swiss Chard. as I had on hand. Replaced the sausage with Turkey sausage, replaced the cream (who needs the fat) with 1 cup of 2% milk. Having the leftovers tonight, so added 2 cans of whole clams with their juice, so it'll be like clam chowder with a twist. Serving it with crusty French bread. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us.
I used Bob Evans Italian Sausage and bread crumbs and made tiny meatballs in oven then added to crock pot and soup mix. I also precooked cut up potato to soften before adding to soup. Was DELISH and easy to make. Making double batch next time since was gone the day I made it.
Substituted veggie broth for chicken broth, Tofurkey Italian sausage for Italian pork sausage, 1% milk for heavy cream, and added crimini mushrooms and Italian seasoning. It came out really flavorful and I'll definitely make it again. Excellent with bread, salad, and red wine.
We loved it, it was so good! Would serve to company.
Would give this 10 stars if I could!! So easy, my Husband made it!!! This really IS so easy & turns out SO GOOD!!! I think it's even better than that chain restaurant that made it famous, & I was able to compare it on the same day (rehet homemade for lunch, then a friend's surprise visit to take me to supper-her treat, her pick). Changes made: I always substitute evaporated milk for cream when I can (1 can for this recipe), & the husband couldn't find the red pepper flakes so he used a heavy sprinkle of cayenne pepper instead. Note: Since VICHYSSOISE is, basically, cold potato soup, I gave this Zuppa Toscana soup a taste cold, & ended up eating the rest of the leftovers that way! SO GOOD!! We only had leftovers because I portioned this out into storage containers while serving & there's only 2 of us.
Delicious
My husband said this is the best food he has ever eaten. I made this exactly as directed except I used spinach instead of Kale. I will certainly make it again and again!
This was delicious. I used some smoked sausage instead of the Italian. Was still great!
I like to use the slow cooker overnight (on weekends) so I prepped the soup before I went to bed knowing that I would wake up to start it overnight. Sure enough, I woke up at 2 AM, put it in the slow cooker and set it for six hours on low; I didn't start it early because I didn't want to end up with mushy potatoes. Finished it (added the kale and cream) when I woke up at 8 AM so I could take it to my parents' house. They loved it!
I made as directed using turkey sausage. My soup (potato consistency) was near done on low after 3 -1/2 hours. I used a 1/2 of a very large bag of chopped kale and it took 35+ minutes to soften on high at the end of the 3.5 hours. Needed more flavor. Add more seasoning..very necessary. I ended up adding about 1 t dried Italian Seas at the end. I also used 1/2 cream and 1/2 non fat 1/2 n 1/2
My husband is a huge fan of this soup at Olive Garden. So, I was excited to make it for him. He loved it! It was easy to make--I will definitely be making this one again soon. Thanks for the recipe.
The consistency and taste was off. It looked and tasted like milk was added to water. Not at all like the Olive Garden Zuppa Tuscana soup unfortunately.
I followed the recipe exactly except my Zuppa needed much more cooking time. But it is excellent & even better the next day. Thank you for this healthy soup.
Simple and wonderful on a cold winter day.
Great recipe, easy to follow. Tasted great and my house smelled wonderful all day.
Told hubby I was making kale soup for supper so of course he was not looking forward to the meal. Boy was he surprised after taking the first bite. This soup was fantastic and got me plenty of great meal compliments from hubby.
Delicious! Def a keeper. Followed recipe to exactness and turned out perfect.
Awesome. This was excellent. Loved the leftovers too. Flavor just got better with time !
Excellent! I made it using exact ingredients. Only change I made was I cooked it on the stove instead of using a slow cooker because I didn’t want to wait. I will definitely make it again.
Great
I like to use spicy Italian sausage. Yum
I made it and the flavor was good but to many potatoes. I think I will use Italian sausage next time to add a little spice. Swiss chard sounds like a good idea.
This is an AWESOME soup. It tastes just like the soup at the Olive Garden. It is sooo yummy
Very easy and yummy.
Great stuff yum yum !!
Best soup EVER!!! I made exactly like the recipe...except, I’m from the South...so I hade to add a “lil butta (butter)! So delicious!!! Better than “OG!”
Easy instructions and so easy to make!
Everyone loved this Easy recipe
I didn’t have bacon on hand, but I followed the recipe otherwise, and it was full of flavor. I also made it on the stove top since I didn’t have time to put it in the slow cooker.
Just like Olive Garden only with more potatoes. My all time favorite soup
Delicious!!!!
So yummy but don't accidentally make with ground pork (and have to add all the sausage seasonings) like I did!
I wish that I would have used Italian sausage (sweet or hot) because it would have added more flavor than just bulk sausage. Other than that, it was spot on. We had it for three days in a row (alternating dinner and lunch) and never got tired of it. Delicious and great comfort food for cold winter days.
I never write reviews but this soup is just so delicious I feel I must! Of course, like most of us I had to substitute some things I didn't have. Instead of Kale I used a package of frozen creamed spinach and I used half and half instead of heavy cream and cooked it on top of the stove. This is my new favorite soup and I think it is better than Olive Garden! Also, I used more than a dash of red pepper flakes because I like the extra kick.
Yum. I had to review because I hardly ever follow a recipe closely, unless it’s in baking. I make soup at least once a week and always come up with my own combinations. But this soup as is- fantastic! I’ve never actually had the soup from Olive Garden but I saw this recipe on Pinterest and thought it’d go well with what my Mom is making for Christmas dinner tomorrow evening. I am the only one who has tried it yet but I know it’ll be a hit. The only couple things I did differently were add more stock instead of water, and some garlic salt. I can’t wait to serve this!
My family loved this so much, I made it twice in 2 weeks! I used water to cover the potatoes the first time and thought it was a little watery. The second time, I made sure everything was pressed under the broth so I didn’t need to add water. It didn’t stretch as far but it was a little thicker consistency. This will definitely be a recipe I’ll make often.
Tasty. Perfect for a winter, rainy day. I did not saute the garlic and onions. I simply placed everything in the crock pot and cooked on high for 4 hours. I also precooked the sausage. Worked well for a quick throw together meal.
Phenomenal. Better than Olive Garden!
My kids love this soup!! I add an extra can of broth, cooked chopped bacon, and at the end, I’ll also add tortellini.
I may add bacon. It’s slow cooking now.
I made this recipe with only a few changes. I used plant based sausage, vegetable broth and coconut cream making it a vegan dish. We found it very good and will be making it again. The whole cooking process was 5 hours.
I don’t know how this recipe doesn’t have more reviews! I found it on a whim one day and it’s been my go-to soup recipe since. So easy, SO delicious. (I haven’t even had the restaurant version, just this one). It’s my favorite. Came here to refresh my memory of the recipe so I can make it for my boyfriend and was disappointed at the lack of reviews. EVERYONE! MAKE THIS SOUP
Can the potatoes be substituted with cauliflower? I'm trying to go low carb. I do love Zuppa Toscana, just wondering if it can be substituted so I can continue to enjoy it or not.
Made it as written. Was very good. Liked by all!
Yum!!! Absolutely perfect.
As always, this soup was delicious. However, when I make it, I cook bacon in with the sausage. If I don't have real bacon on hand I add some Kirkland bacon pieces to the sausage. Bacon takes it from a 4 star to a 5 star rating!
Exactly how I always make mine.. Super Delicious!!!
Made this for a Friday evening meal on a chilly evening. It was amazing and tasted just as good as the restaurant chain that serves it!! We followed the directions to the T and it was SPICY and excellent!! Only addition we made was adding bacon pieces as another one of the copy cat recipes called for. I chose hot sausage instead of regular or mild to give it a bit more kick since my family likes spice. Lastly since I was in a hurry I purchased frozen precut potato pieces and frozen precut onions to use instead of cutting my own. Definitely will be making this again!!
Absolutely loved it, think I will use an italian sausage next time!
I love this recipe, only difference is I have never made it in the slow cooker, but I’m sure it’s still great. I also use spinach rather than kale.
My family and frienda absolutely loved it.
I doubled the recipe and it really went a long way. Fed about 10 people a large serving (some even went back foe 2nds and possibly 3rds lol.)
Great recipe.
