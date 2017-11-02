Zesty Carnitas Tacos

18 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Lime juice in the crema give these tacos a good zing!

By Doug

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 tacos
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Carnitas:
Lime Crema:
Tacos:

  • Carnitas: Trim fat from pork. Cut pork into 2- to 3-inch pieces; transfer to a 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in onion, orange juice, cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, oregano, and cayenne.

  • Cover and cook on Low 8 to 10 hours, or on High 4 to 5 hours. Transfer pork to a large bowl; shred using 2 forks. Add enough cooking liquid from slow cooker to moisten.

  • Lime Crema: Add 2 tablespoons lime juice to a small bowl. Stir in yogurt and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Dust with chili powder.

  • Tacos: Serve pork in tortillas with cabbage, red onion, and pico de gallo (if using). Garnish with crema and lime zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 16g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 761.4mg. Full Nutrition
