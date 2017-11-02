Pineapple Sunrise Mimosas

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These simple, sweet mimosas are great for brunch. For a virgin version, substitute club soda or citrus-flavored sparkling water for the prosecco, and use grenadine instead of Campari.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir pineapple juice, orange juice, and lime juice together in a large pitcher or punch bowl. Add pineapple, blood orange, and lime slices. Cover; refrigerate 2 to 24 hours.n

    Advertisement

  • To serve, pour 1/2 cup juice mixture into each glass or champagne flute. Add 1/4 cup Prosecco per serving. Slowly drizzle in 1 teaspoon Campari. Garnish with a fresh pineapple or orange slice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 6.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/08/2022