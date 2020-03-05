Sheet Pan Apple Crisp

Rating: 3.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This one's great for feeding a crowd.

By Leslie Kelly

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 baking sheet
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings


Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Place apples wedges in a bowl. Sprinkle brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon over the apples and toss. Add 1/2 cup flour and mix well. Place apple mixture on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Place the remaining 1/2 cup flour in another bowl. Cut in butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until it's the size of small peas. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, oats, walnuts, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and salt. Spoon mixture over the apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fruit mixture is bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 156.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

nana
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2019
I served this at a family dinner for dessert and had rave reviews. There was nothing left. I did use sugar free maple syrup but followed everything else to the letter.. Definitely making again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
nana
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2019
I served this at a family dinner for dessert and had rave reviews. There was nothing left. I did use sugar free maple syrup but followed everything else to the letter.. Definitely making again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ashley Vanderploeg
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2020
It’s good and I used Vegan butter instead of normal butter and it turned out pretty good Read More
Danielle Stadelman RDN
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2021
I really liked this recipe but I did half the topping. I had to use strawberries with apples, as I was low on fruit but it turned out so juicy, plus I added pumpkin seeds to add that pumpkin flavor with the spice. Great recipe to use whatever fruit you have on hand! Read More
Rural Roots
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2022
I cut the recipe in half since there is just 2 of us at home. I omitted the maple syrup, but I would say the crumble was a tad short. It had good flavor, but was a tad dry. I'd make it again, but using some lemon juice to add more flavor & juiciness. Read More
Apple Lover
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2018
Tastes good relatively easy to make. I would definitely recommend making half a batch more of the topping as the given amount doesn't cover the pan completely slightly drying out the apples. Also the poster's picture is misleading as you would need three or four cast iron skillets to hold everything. Read More
Blessed Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2021
I cut the recipe down to 4 servings since it is just my husband and me at home. This was easy to make and tastes wonderful; would be exceptional served warm with some vanilla ice cream on top. I do agree with another reviewer that the amount of topping could be increased as it doesn't cover as much of the top as I would like. Also, it is a little on the dry side - maybe a little lemon juice or a bit more butter? I will peel my apples next time. Read More
Amy's Delicious Mess
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2022
I liked that this was simple to put together for an easy last minute dessert. I only made 1/4 of the recipe since there are only two if us. I would have preferred a little more of the topping and for the crisp to have a little more moisture. I added more spices based on previous reviews and thought it tasted great! Read More
Edible Times
Rating: 2 stars
12/30/2021
Simple to make, but the recipe needs more spice for the amount of flour and apples, and a lot more of the topping. If you make this in a sheet pan, you won't have nearly enough of the crumble to cover the apples. I would suggest doubling the topping ingredients so the apples don't dry out, or baking it in a skillet. I used a few tablespoons of cornstarch in place of the flour for the apples. A half of a cup of flour is a bit much and unnecessary, especially given it's baked on a sheet pan that isn't completely full end to end. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2022
I cut this in half and added 1 T lemon juice and 2 T water to the apples. It was very good and not dry. I thought the amount of topping was perfect and was surprised at how well the topping tasted with just maple syrup in it. I would make this again, but I would rather put it in a casserole dish instead. Read More
