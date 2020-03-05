Sheet Pan Apple Crisp

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars I served this at a family dinner for dessert and had rave reviews. There was nothing left. I did use sugar free maple syrup but followed everything else to the letter.. Definitely making again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars It’s good and I used Vegan butter instead of normal butter and it turned out pretty good

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe but I did half the topping. I had to use strawberries with apples, as I was low on fruit but it turned out so juicy, plus I added pumpkin seeds to add that pumpkin flavor with the spice. Great recipe to use whatever fruit you have on hand!

Rating: 3 stars I cut the recipe in half since there is just 2 of us at home. I omitted the maple syrup, but I would say the crumble was a tad short. It had good flavor, but was a tad dry. I'd make it again, but using some lemon juice to add more flavor & juiciness.

Rating: 4 stars Tastes good relatively easy to make. I would definitely recommend making half a batch more of the topping as the given amount doesn't cover the pan completely slightly drying out the apples. Also the poster's picture is misleading as you would need three or four cast iron skillets to hold everything.

Rating: 5 stars I cut the recipe down to 4 servings since it is just my husband and me at home. This was easy to make and tastes wonderful; would be exceptional served warm with some vanilla ice cream on top. I do agree with another reviewer that the amount of topping could be increased as it doesn't cover as much of the top as I would like. Also, it is a little on the dry side - maybe a little lemon juice or a bit more butter? I will peel my apples next time.

Rating: 4 stars I liked that this was simple to put together for an easy last minute dessert. I only made 1/4 of the recipe since there are only two if us. I would have preferred a little more of the topping and for the crisp to have a little more moisture. I added more spices based on previous reviews and thought it tasted great!

Rating: 2 stars Simple to make, but the recipe needs more spice for the amount of flour and apples, and a lot more of the topping. If you make this in a sheet pan, you won't have nearly enough of the crumble to cover the apples. I would suggest doubling the topping ingredients so the apples don't dry out, or baking it in a skillet. I used a few tablespoons of cornstarch in place of the flour for the apples. A half of a cup of flour is a bit much and unnecessary, especially given it's baked on a sheet pan that isn't completely full end to end.