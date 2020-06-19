Grandma's Bakewell Tart

I recently came across my maternal Grandma's recipe book, printed in 1933. In it, I came across a piece of paper, placed between two pages, containing her version of Bakewell tart. I have not changed the recipe and it makes a delicious tart, which I remember her making for Sunday afternoon tea. The tart does not have to be blind baked first before adding the filler. I apologize for the poor photo but the family started tucking into the tart before I could photograph it. Serve with cream, ice cream, or custard. It will bring a smile to your face.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.