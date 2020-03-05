Dairy-Free Pumpkin Dip

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious dip you can serve with gingersnaps or apples.

By CT Kelly

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pumpkin, dairy-free cream cheese, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and cloves together in a bowl until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 4.1g; sodium 168.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022