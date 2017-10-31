Pickle-Fried Chicken

Use brine left over from your favorite pickles to add flavor and keep your fried chicken moist.

By Cally

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken thighs in a resealable plastic bag; cover with pickle juice. Seal and refrigerate for 3 hours.

  • Drain pickle juice from thighs. Cover chicken; refrigerate until ready to fry or up to 1 day.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Set a wire rack over a baking sheet.

  • Heat 2 inches oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour buttermilk into a bowl. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in another bowl. Dredge chicken in buttermilk, then toss in flour. Return to buttermilk and toss in flour a second time. Place chicken on the wire rack.

  • Fill Dutch oven with as many thighs as possible without crowding. Cook in the preheated oil until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer thighs to a nonstick baking sheet and repeat until all pieces are fried.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 5 to 8 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Notes:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of dill pickle juice, buttermilk, and flour. The actual amount consumed will vary.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Please note that the magazine version of this recipe calls for more chicken thighs, and is only fried, not baked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 3053.2mg. Full Nutrition
