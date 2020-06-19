Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

Simple and easy homemade teriyaki sauce. Never buy a bottle again! Keep careful watch over sauce when it's over heat. Increase or reduce the amount of garlic, onion, and ginger to your liking. While hot, pour immediately over chicken, veggies, stir fry, etc., or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week.

Recipe by 303lissy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, water, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cornstarch and mix thoroughly. Cook until bubbles start to appear, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Simmer until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Cook's Note:

For a bit of extra sweetness, try using 2 tablespoons cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons rice vinegar.

