Simple and easy homemade teriyaki sauce. Never buy a bottle again! Keep careful watch over sauce when it's over heat. Increase or reduce the amount of garlic, onion, and ginger to your liking. While hot, pour immediately over chicken, veggies, stir fry, etc., or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week.
This is great (using the 2-vinegar method). However, it is rather thick and will work wonderfully as a coating. But I wanted a marinade, so I added 6 oz of water and viola, it was AMAZING. Even watered down a little, it was a great accompaniment without have to pay $9.00 for a bottle at my local grocery (I live in rural Alaska, so yes $9.00/ $12 gallon of milkish). I love this and will use it again and again.
I didn't discover until I started making the recipe that I only had about 1/4 cup of light soy sauce, so I just added water to make 1/2 cup. Since my husband has high blood pressure, this was just as well and I will do this in the future to cut down on the sodium. I used fresh ginger which caramelized and was very good. I used the sauce on chicken wings and it was great.
Simple fast, way better than Kikoman which just tastes like Soy Sauce and since there's no fresh ingrediants should keep well. Dumped out the Kikoman and this fit perfect in the container. Use 2 Tbsp. vinegar for starters, and I used 1/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Also tried adding more dried ginger. Don't do it. I ended up starting over.
My, my, my. This was beyond excellent. I don't alter ingredients on the first time through but this time I had to. I didn't have apple cider vinegar so I used white vinegar. And I didn't have dried ginger so I omitted it altogether. Turned out fantastic!!!! The color of the sauce comes out a rich, molasses brown. Very pretty. The taste is very rich also and VERY strong. I put too much on my stir fry and it overwhelmed the taste of the vegetables. So be careful. Wondering about changes in the future: substitute lemon juice for the vinegar?, honey for the sugar? fresh ginger and garlic? You won't be disappointed. This is a fantastically delicious sauce. Stock up on apple cider vinegar because you'll make this over and over again.
This is a really quick and easy recipe with ingredients that a lot of people will have already. My husband would love more garlic, of course, but I think this is really good for the ingredients that are being used.
Excellent sauce! I used it on a small amount of pan-fried chicken tenders, halving the recipe. If you want more sauce (for veggies, rice, which I didn't do this time but would like), it's probably best to keep the sauce amount as listed. I did not cook as long as stated, as this thickened up in a matter of minutes. It uses all ingredients that you'd probably have on hand, and you just make the amount that you need. Reviewers mentioned it was too sweet (which I would expect in a recipe like this), but I did cut back a little on the sugar, and it was perfect. I'll surely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!
I love this! Did not change a thing except I used minced garlic because I ran out of powdered. I will use low sodium soy sauce next time but someone in my house but a Costco size jug of it so am using that up. I am a vegetarian so I used it on veggies and meatless chicken. Fantastic.
