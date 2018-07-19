No-Bake Baileys® Cheesecake Balls

Boozy chocolate-coated cheesecake balls with no need to bake, they only take 15 minutes or so (if you don't include the chilling between each step).

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cheesecake balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine crushed cookies, mascarpone cheese, and Irish cream liqueur in a bowl; mix well.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop small portions of the cookie mixture using a melon baller or small cookie scoop and roll into twenty 1-inch balls. Lay on the prepared baking sheet and chill in the refrigerator for about 45 minutes.

  • Place white chocolate in top of a double boiler over lightly simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes. Dip cheesecake balls into melted chocolate and return to fridge to chill until chocolate has hardened completely, about 1 hour.

  • Place dark chocolate in top of a double boiler over lightly simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes. Drizzle dark chocolate over chilled cheesecake balls. Allow to set, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I used white chocolate cookies but you can use dark or milk chocolate on the inside. If you find white chocolate too sweet there's no reason why you can't use milk chocolate to coat the balls too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition
