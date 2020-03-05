Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 64.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.5g 5 %
carbohydrates: 13.5g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 10.2g
fat: 0.6g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
cholesterol: 1mg
vitamin a iu: 0.5IU
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1mg 2 %
folate: 2.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 17.2mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 15.3mg 6 %
potassium: 77.7mg 2 %
sodium: 1018.7mg 41 %
calories from fat: 5.6
