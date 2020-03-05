Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry Sauce

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Couldn't find just one I wanted to try, so took a few and combined them with what I had on hand. Use for your chicken veggie stir-fry.

By Lins5844

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, chile paste, garlic, ginger, and black pepper in a bowl. Whisk until sugar is dissolved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 1018.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Stephanie Bonck
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2019
This was fun to make and the kids LOVE it and so do I!
Stephanie Bonck
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2019
This was fun to make and the kids LOVE it and so do I!
Renee Z
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2020
Excellent sauce! The only thing that I changed was I used honey instead of brown sugar, just to make it a little healthier.
Love2CookMommy
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2021
This stir-fry sauce is really great and has potential for five stars. I assembled the ingredients and it has a nice savory taste I was not expecting. I don't think the teriyaki flavor is strong enough for its name to be in the recipe title but it's a super tasty sauce. It's not thick like teriyaki sauce but instead is a liquid. Since there was no directions as to how to use it in stir frying, I proceeded to use all of the sauce. I would suggest half or a third of the recipe for your stir fry. I had to drain mine to prevent my vegetables from overcooking. Draining it prevented the browning process in which the sugars caramelize and coat the food making the rich savory flavors stand out. If you make this recipe, (and I suggest you do) either cut down the amount of broth or only use a portion of the final recipe. I would definitely be interested in making this recipe again.
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2021
I liked the taste of this. It really spruced up bottled teriyaki sauce.
Jacolyn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2021
Oh my, this turned out great! It's easy to make and the flavors work well together. I marinated small pieces of chicken with this, cooked the chicken in the skillet and then added the rest of the marinade (with a little cornstarch) and the vegetables to cook. I made sure to boil the marinade to thicken it up and cook off the bacteria from the chicken. Delicious and simple.
