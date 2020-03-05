Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry Sauce

Rating: 4 stars

This stir-fry sauce is really great and has potential for five stars. I assembled the ingredients and it has a nice savory taste I was not expecting. I don’t think the teriyaki flavor is strong enough for its name to be in the recipe title but it’s a super tasty sauce. It’s not thick like teriyaki sauce but instead is a liquid. Since there was no directions as to how to use it in stir frying, I proceeded to use all of the sauce. I would suggest half or a third of the recipe for your stir fry. I had to drain mine to prevent my vegetables from overcooking. Draining it prevented the browning process in which the sugars caramelize and coat the food making the rich savory flavors stand out. If you make this recipe, (and I suggest you do) either cut down the amount of broth or only use a portion of the final recipe. I would definitely be interested in making this recipe again.