Pumpkin-Almond-Date Balls

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Festively fall flavor in these nutty date balls! Best eaten within a week.

By CoachJen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 balls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine dates, 1/3 cup almonds, coconut, pumpkin puree, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a food processor. Blend until well combined. Roll spoonfuls of mixture into balls between your palms; place on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Place remaining 1/3 cup almonds on a plate. Roll balls in the almonds until coated. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

Use 1/3 cup shaved dark chocolate in place of cocoa powder if desired.

If you want a creamier texture, blend in more pumpkin puree. If you want it drier, add more coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 5.6g; sodium 31.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022