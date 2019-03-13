Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!

Recipe by Fioa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
23 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine almond flour, butter, egg, sweetener, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a bowl; mix until well combined.

  • Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place on the prepared baking sheet and press down with a fork twice in a criss-cross pattern.

  • Bake in the the preheated oven until edges are golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 60.4mg. Full Nutrition
