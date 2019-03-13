Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Made last night, so simple. The sweetner I used was 1/3 Now brand Erythritol and 2/3 Betterleaf powdered Stevia, I dislike the cooling effect of Erythritol over slight bitterness of Stevia, first time I’ve split like that, read other recipes that suggested and it worked. I had neither effects from either one. Would like tad sweeter next time, I was just under measure on both sweetener because I was afraid it'd be cool/bitter with my concoction. I even cooked them in my toaster oven as my big oven is under the weather, came out perfect, didn’t flatten as in pic, even though I flattened as stated, but didn’t press with fork for two reasons, I wanted some volume so don’t get why you’d flatten them to begin with and also I was raised with the crossed fork press was only for Peanut Butter cookies growing up, so I’ma gonna keep it that way, seems everyone is fork pressing every flavor . My house smelt divine for hours after, I let them cool, kept one out and stored remaining in container in fridge, got more than 12, got 16. I used Costco almond flour, Kerrygold butter, Egglands Best Eggs from there as well, such a bargain. I could see where non-keto’ers would enjoy and not know. Also I prefer room temp or slightly warmed to bring out that warn cinnamon vibe. Great for the holidays or not, get an awesome cookie and with the smell of Christmas in the house, win-win. Happy Holidays y’all.