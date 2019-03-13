Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
I made these cookies using Splenda granulated because that's what I had. The cookies are good, but the Splenda leaves an aftertaste. Strangely enough, after spending a few days in the fridge, the aftertaste was almost gone. I have since discovered, when comparing Swerve (Erythritol) to Splenda (Sucralose), that Splenda is about 30% sweeter. So next time I bake these cookies with Splenda, I will use about 30% less. That might help with the aftertaste. Because it wasn't specified, I used unsalted butter. Next time I'm going to try it with sated butter to see how that affects the flavor. Also, I thought that 12.7 grams of carbs per cookie listed in the nutrition info was very high, so I did the research and crunched the numbers. With Swerve there are 2.1 g of carbs per cookie. With Splenda granulated, there are 3.1 g of carbs. That makes more sense.Read More
I used 1/3 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cream cheese and 1/8 tsp almond extract and 3/4 tsp vanilla extract for as little more flavorRead More
These cookies are quick and easy. They came out great, and have a light nutty cinnamon flavor! You can make them in any shape you want. I made little hearts. Shape them 1/2" to 3/4" thick for chewy cookie, or shape dough to about 1/4" thick for a crumbly cookie. I'm going to use these cookies as a crust next time I make keto cheesecake. YUM!
Substituted 1/2 cup of sugar with 1/4 cup of unsweetened coconut and 1/4 cup of raisins. Best cookies ever!
I made these as written. The sweetener I used was Organic Stevia Blend...a combination of Stevia and Erithrytol, the best sugars for a keto diet. These are very good after a night in the fridge. Straight out of the oven or even cooled to room temperature doesn't seem to allow the flavors to come through. Also, the texture becomes more ' cookie-like' after refrigerating. I will make these again when following a keto diet. Husband, who is NOT on keto diet, seems to like them too... he ate almost all my cookies.
I made these delicious crispy cookies exactly according to the recipe except I baked them for 25 minutes in error and they still came out great! Maybe even better with the extra time? This is my new go to sweet treat while on a low carb keto diet.
I made these exactly as directed. I used Splenda no calorie artificial sweetener (the one that you use the equivalent amount to real sugar). If you like your cookies sweet, I suggest you use more than 1/2 cup. I don’t like things real sweet & I thought these were perfect. I did cook these for the minimal time & I made them slightly bigger than 1” because I like cookies really soft. Spray your fork with cooking spray before crisscrossing on cookies to avoid sticking. The only thing I might try next time would be to add a little almond extract. Overall, my husband & I both liked them very much. Which says a lot since he never eats or drinks anything with artificial sweetener in it!!
Tasty and keto! Not sure about the nutritional information though...
Made last night, so simple. The sweetner I used was 1/3 Now brand Erythritol and 2/3 Betterleaf powdered Stevia, I dislike the cooling effect of Erythritol over slight bitterness of Stevia, first time I’ve split like that, read other recipes that suggested and it worked. I had neither effects from either one. Would like tad sweeter next time, I was just under measure on both sweetener because I was afraid it'd be cool/bitter with my concoction. I even cooked them in my toaster oven as my big oven is under the weather, came out perfect, didn’t flatten as in pic, even though I flattened as stated, but didn’t press with fork for two reasons, I wanted some volume so don’t get why you’d flatten them to begin with and also I was raised with the crossed fork press was only for Peanut Butter cookies growing up, so I’ma gonna keep it that way, seems everyone is fork pressing every flavor . My house smelt divine for hours after, I let them cool, kept one out and stored remaining in container in fridge, got more than 12, got 16. I used Costco almond flour, Kerrygold butter, Egglands Best Eggs from there as well, such a bargain. I could see where non-keto’ers would enjoy and not know. Also I prefer room temp or slightly warmed to bring out that warn cinnamon vibe. Great for the holidays or not, get an awesome cookie and with the smell of Christmas in the house, win-win. Happy Holidays y’all.
Loved it! I’ll use more stevia next time because I couldn’t hardly taste the sugar. Maybe 2/3 cup. I also added almonds, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds to mine as a topping. Took only 10 mins to bake for me.
I did like this recipe. Although as a cookie, I felt it was lacking a little. I do think I would prefer these as a thinner cookie, to get more of a crunchier texture. I made them a little thicker, since I wasn't for sure if they would spread or not, and they had the mealy almond texture on the inside that I do not prefer. They needed a little something extra, maybe a cream cheese frosting on the top or some nuts on the inside would be a good addition. As the recipe is written, these would make an excellent low carb crust to a cheesecake, lemon bars, or other dessert. I will be using this recipe as a crust next in my low carb desserts. Thank you for the recipe!
Loved these! I used Swerve Brown Sugar in the mixture and then sprinkled Lakanto Monkfruit golden sweetener with cinnamon on top, then I took some of the dough for a second batch and added unsweetened shredded coconut and the cinnamon sugar on top and pressed this batch down with parchment paper and glass bottom. I baked them longer probably 18 minutes. Thank you for the great recipe!
I followed the recipe and left them in for 15 mins. I added a Mac nut to top it off and add some crunch. Next time I’ll do a few slivered almonds because I think that would really balance the yummy flavor and add just a little more crunchy texture that I prefer on a cookie. This left them just a tad soft for me, but overall, yay a Keto cookie y’all!!
Added almonds on top like another person did! Really good!
I made these. They didn't look as good as in the picture on here. though they were soft and good. The first bite was very good lots of flavor. the after taste wasn't as good. I used a cooking spray on the fork so the dough wouldn't stick as much. I will make these again.
This is a real keeper! My whole house smelled wonderful!
For a keto cookie they’re delicious. I doubled the cinnamon and it came out great.
meh. Pretty bland and they don't hold together very well. They'll get eaten, but a bit of a disappointment.
Very good cookie, considering it was keto!!!
These are terrible!
This is the first keto dessert that I would say was a success. I used half a cup coconut flour in place of the almond and I added nutmeg in addition to the cinnamon. These turned out very rich and battery, they actually held together which was a first for any recipe I’ve made with almond flour! I am excited to take these to work tomorrow, one of my friends is doing keto and she had also given up on desserts just like me.
Made just like the recipe said these cookies are really good.
I have made a few changes. Since I went keto, this is too sweet. I decreased the sweetener to 1/4c; I used monk fruit and I kept them in the freezer and enjoyed them frozen. YUM
I added some ground flax seeds as well and I think they turned out great. Good texture and flavor.
Lowered 1/2 cup of sugar to 1/4 cup and added a dash of salt! Used slivered almonds on top! Great recipe!
just made these. they are not bad, don't know if i'd say they are good. think i made them to big, because they came out really soft & i am not a fan of soft cookies. they need something, but can't say what the something is. will make them smaller & squish them down more next time to see if i can get more crisp.
These didn’t turn out like the picture but were very good and well liked by everyone. The almond flavour becomes stronger as they cool. I assumed almond flour can also mean almond meal. I baked for the suggested length of time. I preferred them less crispy than they were when I baked them longer.
They tasted ok, a little grainy in texture. Mine spread out and didn't crisp up even after 20 min of baking. Might try again.
These were delicious and super easy to make. Even my husband loved them and he isn’t a low carb eater.
I used stevia and put slivered almonds on top of some and dried cherries on some. They were very good. I will make these again.
horrible. I expected them to be crisp, with all the butter and the almond flour... they are limp and bland, with the aftertaste from the Swerve... threw the whole batch out.
These cookies were very filling to me plus they were easy to make.
I made these because my adult daughter decided to go gluten free. She liked them. I thought they were "not bad" and will probably make them again. I didn't make any changes to the recipe.
I made these for a coworker who wanted some diabetic-friendly cookies. I made the recipe exactly as written using generic Splenda and he absolutely loved them.
Very tasty, tender cookie. Love the texture from the almond flour. Delicate cinnamon flavor.
Quick and easy. Next time I won't use as much sweetener!
Yummy! We used almond extract instead of vanilla w/ a little less cinnamon. Also the sugar we used was king Arthur’s Baking sugar alternative. Literally no aftertaste! We also sprinkled thin sliced almonds one top!
I used 1 cup almond and 1 cup flaxseed flour! Added 1/2 cup cream cheese! They came out delicious! Perfect!
Very tasty - I made it just the way the recipe said, except I topped with sliced almonds like in the picture, although that wasn't in the recipe.
Cinnamon taste was fairly subtle - next time I will add more, although that's just my taste. You might like them just the way the recipe says!
I did use erythritol (Swerve) - I noticed some of the less positive reviews used Splenda.
I used real sugar for this recipe and should have used a little more, they weren’t quite sweet enough. I flattened some cookies and made sandwich cookies with cream cheese frosting in the middle and they were awesome. Since it’s almond flour the texture is a bit strange but everyone that tried them enjoyed them
This was easy to make and the cookies are filling and tasty. I made the recipe as-is although I did take another person's suggestion of adding almond extract, about one tsp. The only thing I thought was it could use maybe a tiny bit more swerve because the sweetness level wasn't quite where I would like it. However I think maybe next time I might roll the balls in a cinnamon/truvia mixture, either that or do a light drizzled glaze made with confectioner's swerve, water and almond extract. We shall see.
As I only had Splenda, I reduced the sweetener to 1/3 cup (2 parts white Splenda, 1 part brown). The flavour was very nice and I liked the pillowy texture for the most part, but it didn't hold its shape too well— had a tendency to break and fall apart if I picked it up by a corner instead of cupping it in my palm. That may be partly my fault for using a bit of brown "sugar," but regardless I think I'll use a pinch of xanthan gum if I revisit this recipe.
it was easy to make and quick. The cookies were grainy and crumbled after cooling. I followed the recipe exactly the way it said. Im not really sure i did wrong.
My first batch was crumbly and the second batch I followed the instructions to leave it on the cookie sheet a minute and they held together better. They were very good.
Easy and delicious!
Great recipe really tasty cookies. I used one snack size applesauce and 1/4 cup of butter to lighten the calories and they turned out great! Thank you. My husband and I are just trying to start a keto diet but I’m trying to keep some treats in the house lol this was a great start
Taste is ok texture is really grainy! Wont make again
After being low carb for 5 months we are trying different things. We made the cookies according to instructions and they were great. We plan on making them again
By far the best sugar-free cookies I've ever tasted. I cooked mine for 20 minutes and they turned out relatively crispy when cooled down. I used plain erythritol (no brand) and they turned out fine. Perhaps they could be a little sweeter but it's not necessary. I look forward enjoying the cookies during christmas and sharing with my wife and kids :-)
I only cooked for 12 minutes. They tasted dry
THese cookies have become a fav For my sister and her family. I make them for her all the time. In fact she just returned the empty tin which means she wants more. Lol.
This was quick and easy. I made them on my Nuwave Oven.
So good, I cooked for 12 minutes
I liked it but would have used less sugar, 1/3 cup at most instead of 1/2 cup.
Really good, a great change from the sugar free peanut butter balls that hubbie loves. Added crushed almonds sprinkled on the top and also added about 1/4 cup of shredded coconut to 2nd half along with cinnamon sprinkled on top. I am enjoying that half even more. I ate them straight out of the oven/warm and they were good. I eat sugar free, therefore I am used to it. Use the cinnamon to keep the fork from sticking when making the pattern.
These are yummy! I made as is using monk fruit sugar . Cooked for 15 minutes. A little burnt edge adds to flavor
I made these very thin, about 1/8 inch thick. Use just a full teaspoon for each cookie and spread them with the back of a spoon that I dipped in water. They cooked about 13-14 minutes. Made 25-30 cookies. I love cookies from the freezer and these were no different. Delicious! Use only almond extract.
I use Stevia leaf extract/Erythritol blend (2 gram packets), how many of these should I use to replace the 1/2 cup of sugar/sweetner specified in this recipe?
I used brown sugar instead of the sweetener and the cookies came out very tasty! Very quick and easy!
I used real sugar and halved the amount and the result was very tasty. My oven requires a 20 minute cook time. I'll make these again.
It was ok, but pretty plain. We added some cranberries.
Tastes delicious! I would definitely use less butter than recommended. Otherwise great recipe. Thank you!
Made it a 2nd time, cooked one minute less and topped with slivered almonds. Delicious!!!
Absolutely delicious! Made as is, no substitutions. Partner and I are on a keto diet, these are amazing, we love them!
Pretty good recipe for some low carb snack able cookies. Added a little almond milk to help with dry dough. Not much, just 2 teaspoons and that helped. Wife is now requesting same cookies with dark chocolate or sugar free chocolate chips. I am the diabetic, but she loves these cookies!!
It was good. I used someone else's add in with cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and almond extract. I feel i add a little too much almond extract. will make them again. just one question can these cookies be put in freezer for later use.
I made this exact , except substituted with 1/4 cup cream chz, A few sugar free choc. Morsels , and only a 1/4 cup monk sugar . It was good, but I needed more sweetness so I will try again, but this time add fresh raisins and leave out the SF morsels. Definitely a cookie I would make again .
These cookies are so good! I made these cookies for somebody else on keto and they loved it. I used the brown sugar version of swerve and that worked out. I had one problem though, that is that I did the recommended temperature and time but they turned out a liitle burnt on the sides. They were still soft, so it wasn’t that big a deal.
I used Stevia and took the suggestions of others and added some cream cheese and almond extract. I also added unsweetened coconut on a few to see what difference it made. No weird after taste. Was nice and soft (hubby likes soft cookies) and a little crumbly. Mom loved them since she doesn't like really sweet desserts. Good low carb treat.
Great cookies! Easy recipe and delicious!
Very easy very tasty will make again
This was a quick and easy recipe. I followed it to the letter but the cookies needed something more. I found them tasteless but was pleased to see some added cranberries, nuts, etc. to spark up the flavor. I doubt if I will make these again, but if I do I’ll try adding some more interest as others did.
This recipe was fairly simple to make, and came out DELICIOUS! I highly recommend it!
Thank you for the recipe. Quick and so easy! And delicious
