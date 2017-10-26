Sea Salt Caramel Swirl Cheesecake Bars
A mouth-watering blend of sea salt caramel swirls with cream cheese come together in these delectable cheesecake bars.
Easy to make. Makes great finger snacks, so easy for holiday parties.Read More
Way too nutty. I need to cut back on the nuts and add the rum extract.Read More
Hershey’s® Sea Salt Cheesecake Swirl Bars are one of the best sweet treats I’ve had in a long time. These are simple enough for everyday and worthy of a spot on the most decadent dessert table. There’s not a thing I would change with this recipe. The directions were easy to follow and the additional ingredients are ones that you may already have in your cupboard and fridge.
I had company and didn’t follow directions closely. I put the cream in the entire cream cheese mixture and didn’t line the pan with foil. It is still a hit! I am definitely making this as a desert for thanksgiving and other future events or if we have a craving for cheesecake. So good! Even the 2year old grandson loved it!!
Great tasting, easy to make
I accidentally overbaked this recipe, but it is still yummy. I made it using a gluten-free graham cracker crust but kept everything else the same. The foil I used was Reynolds non-stick. This was my first time using the salted caramel chips, and they are sweet but very delicious. My swirls could have gone a little deeper, but what I did was first put onto the crust all the plain white mixture and then the caramel chip mixture in spoonfuls on top and then swirled. It'd have been better to do like the recipe tells you to do. I used a sharp knife dipped in hot water and wiped dry to cut into squares. Thanks, Hershey's Kitchens! Yum!
