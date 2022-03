Sea Salt Caramel Swirl Cheesecake Bars

I accidentally overbaked this recipe, but it is still yummy. I made it using a gluten-free graham cracker crust but kept everything else the same. The foil I used was Reynolds non-stick. This was my first time using the salted caramel chips, and they are sweet but very delicious. My swirls could have gone a little deeper, but what I did was first put onto the crust all the plain white mixture and then the caramel chip mixture in spoonfuls on top and then swirled. It'd have been better to do like the recipe tells you to do. I used a sharp knife dipped in hot water and wiped dry to cut into squares. Thanks, Hershey's Kitchens! Yum!