Quick Blueberry Sheet Cake

A quick and easy blueberry sheet cake that is not overly sweet. You can make it with fresh or frozen blueberries and it's great if you're serving lots of people. If you like the cake to be sweeter, dust with more confectioners' sugar.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can make your own vanilla sugar by sticking scraped-out vanilla pods into a jar of sugar and waiting a couple of weeks. I just add any used vanilla pods to the jar. Or you can leave it out. In that case just add a couple of teaspoons more sugar and a bit of vanilla extract.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 58.9mg. Full Nutrition
Glad I only made half a recipe. Base recipe was too dry, lacked flavor in spite of the cinnamon and blueberries. Still have other half of blueberries and will make another recipe with appropriate adjustments. Very disappointed.
Glad I only made half a recipe. Base recipe was too dry, lacked flavor in spite of the cinnamon and blueberries. Still have other half of blueberries and will make another recipe with appropriate adjustments. Very disappointed.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.